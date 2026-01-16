Subscribe To Premium
Vikram Solar to transition all module production to G12R format

By Shreeyashi Ojha
January 16, 2026
Amazon buys 1.2GW Sunstone solar-plus-storage project from bankrupt Pine Gate

Altus Power acquires 105MW New York solar portfolio from Cordelio

USPB dismisses two Maxeon patent claims against Canadian Solar, upholds a third

Meta, Origis Energy ink 303MW solar PV PPA in Texas

Australian government commits AU$24.7 million to national solar module recycling pilot

Polar Racking secures first Australian contract with 240MW Maryvale solar-plus-storage site

EU’s delayed cybersecurity review could have big implications for solar

Enphase starts shipping GaN commercial microinverter

Neoen, SaskPower sign PPA for 157MW Mino Giizis solar project in Canada

The transition will be executed through a phased approach. Image: Vikram Solar.

Indian solar PV manufacturer Vikram Solar is transitioning its module portfolio to the G12R format, based on large, rectangular silicon wafers.

The company said its move to a G12R-based portfolio is a response to the industry’s shift toward larger wafer formats, N-type technologies and bifacial modules, which have reshaped customer expectations around performance, reliability and bankability. The transition will be executed through a phased approach.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, managing director, Vikram Solar, said, “Solar manufacturing is entering a phase where scale alone is not enough, clarity of technology direction and execution excellence will define long-term leadership. By transitioning entirely to the G12R portfolio, Vikram Solar is making a deliberate choice to lead with performance, consistency, and future-ready innovation.”   

Vikram Solar will bein the transition with its HYPERSOL module series. According to the firm, the HYPERSOL G12R (132 half-cell) and HYPERSOL PRO G12R module deliver power outputs of up to 640Wp with efficiencies of up to 23.69%. The rectangular large-format design enables container utilisation of up to 98.5%, helping to reduce logistics costs. 

Additionally, the HYPERSOL PRO G12R incorporates a unidirectional current flow architecture to eliminate reverse current losses, while the G12R range is also available in 96 and 108 half-cell formats for residential and commercial rooftop applications. The modules are designed to meet the standards, supported for deployment across India, the US, Europe and Australia. 

West Bengal-based Vikram Solar is one of India’s largest solar module manufacturers, with 9.5GW of cumulative production capacity and manufacturing facilities in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Headquartered in Kolkata, the company supplies PV modules to markets across 39 countries.  

Recently, the company announced the start of commercial operations at its 5GW Vallam module manufacturing facility in India. The facility will produce modules across multiple formats, including M10, G12 and G12R. 

