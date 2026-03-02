Virya Energy secures US$99 million EBRD equity to scale Polish solar portfolio

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The two projects are expected to form the largest solar PV cluster in Poland and one of the largest in Europe, with combined annual output of 666GWh. The projects will support Poland’s energy security objectives and contribute to EU targets to increase renewable power generation and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Jean-Claude Moustacakis, CEO of Optima Wind, said: “This transaction is a major milestone for Optima Wind and for the development of large-scale renewable energy in Poland. Over the past six years, we have developed Sidłowo and Kikowo II from the greenfield stage into fully permitted, grid-connected projects ready for construction.”

Alongside long-term equity financing, the EBRD will support Virya in strengthening its Polish operations, including the implementation of a corporate governance action plan and a supply chain management system aimed at enhancing oversight and cybersecurity standards.

Virya Energy operates across the renewable energy value chain, spanning power generation, distribution and green hydrogen in Europe and south-east Asia. Owned by Colruyt Group and Korys, the Colruyt family office, the company currently manages around 0.7GW of installed renewable capacity, with approximately 10% located in Poland, and is targeting a global portfolio of at least 4.3GW by 2034.

In Poland, its development pipeline includes the 135MW Żabice project in Lower Silesia, scheduled to enter operation in the second half of 2027, alongside a series of smaller-scale solar plants under development on low agricultural value land.

Beyond Poland, Virya is advancing projects such as the Saubens solar installation near Toulouse in France and has strengthened its decentralised PV offering through the acquisition of Sunopée.