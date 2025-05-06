Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Western Australia’s Mid West ‘well-placed’ for green hydrogen production and export

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, New Technology, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Renewables handed boost as Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party wins 2025 Australian federal election

News

Cypress Creek Renewables closes US$150 million financing for 104MW Washington solar project

News

Midsummer receives turnkey 15MW thin-film solar cells machinery order

News

Floating PV needs policy and incentives to realise considerable potential

News

Growing complexity and more hybrid projects: mitigating risk in solar offtake agreements

News

Global solar installations set for slow 2025 as Europe falters and US hits ‘inflexion point’

News

Tight supply sends European module prices upwards in April, says sun.store

News

Solar’s ascendancy: how crystalline silicon will dominate global energy by 2050

News

Australia: Queensland dominates best-performing utility-scale solar PV assets in April 2025

News

Do solar farms boost biodiversity?

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The production and exportation of hydrogen to the EU could aid the development of Europe’s hydrogen market. Image: APA Group.

A new study has revealed that Western Australia’s Mid West region is “well-placed” to export green hydrogen and its derivative, ammonia, to Europe, owing to the area’s vast solar PV resources.

According to the Trilateral Hydrogen Hub Feasibility (TrHyHub) Study, a joint initiative between the State government, Mid West Ports Authority, the Netherlands’ Port of Rotterdam, and Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems, a clean energy supply chain for hydrogen could be developed between the region and Germany.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The techno-economic analysis from the TrHyHub study examined an ammonia supply chain from Oakajee to Germany. It revealed that the long distance from Australia to Europe contributes only 9% to the total cost of producing and delivering the products, making it a relatively insignificant cost factor.

Interestingly, the higher shipping costs are balanced out by the abundant solar and wind resources available at Oakajee, significantly reducing the costs of producing and storing hydrogen. This could help make the hydrogen cost-competitive with other regions that want to export to the European Union (EU) market.

This could be a huge economic opportunity for Australia to capitalise on the EU’s hydrogen import target. Detailed within the REPowerEU Strategy, released in 2022, the EU is aiming to produce 10 million tonnes and import 10 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.

The study supports the development of the Oakajee Strategic Industrial Area (SIA), which could become home to the Mid West Hydrogen Hub, a large-scale hydrogen production and exportation facility.

Included within the plans for the Mid West Hub is a clean ammonia export project that will produce up to one million tonnes of clean ammonia per year. This will be achieved through the production of up to 175,000 tonnes of hydrogen annually, with a targeted production start date in 2029. The electrolyser used to generate the green hydrogen will be powered by solar PV and wind energy.

A geographic information system analysis conducted as part of the TrHyHub study showed that the land within a 350km radius of the Oakajee SIA has significant potential for large-scale renewable energy generation, predominantly through solar PV. This capacity could support the production of millions of tonnes of hydrogen per year.

However, the report states that achieving this level of hydrogen production will require considerable time and collaboration among all involved parties; even a fraction of this theoretical output could meet a substantial portion of Europe’s hydrogen demand by 2050.

Australia’s eyes hydrogen export opportunity

The Australian government has made no secret of its ambitions regarding hydrogen and how the country could leverage its clean renewable energy resources to produce the clean energy carrier and export it to lucrative future markets such as Europe, the US, and Asia. This has been cemented via the country’s updated 2024 version of its National Hydrogen Strategy.

The strategy states that the global hydrogen market is forecast to reach US$1.4 trillion in 2050, and that Australia is well-placed for export and manufacturing opportunities.

A key inclusion within Australia’s updated hydrogen strategy is the decision to implement a 2030 hydrogen export target, which it hopes will “provide a strong signal of Australia’s intention to continue supplying energy to the global market”.

Indeed, Australia aims to hit a base export target of 0.2 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030, with a stretch potential of 1.2 million tonnes per year. The strategy matches some of Australia’s key trade partners already with 2030 hydrogen targets.

Several key developments have occurred in recent years within the Australian hydrogen market, aided by the right incentives for international investment. For instance, in 2022, energy major BP confirmed it would acquire a 40.5% stake in and become the operator of a green hydrogen project in Western Australia that could feature up to 26GW of solar and wind when complete.

Australian mining giant Fortescue Metals Group, an international advocate for hydrogen, started developing a US$50 million project in Western Australia last year. The project aims to harness solar PV to produce green hydrogen, which will be used to create green metals.

Aboriginal communities could also benefit from hydrogen, with the Aboriginal Clean Energy Partnership having reached agreements in July 2023 to develop a green hydrogen production facility in Western Australia powered by a 900MW solar PV plant.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
ammonia, australia, eu, green hydrogen, hydrogen, pv power plants, solar pv, western australia

Read Next

Anthony Albanese

Renewables handed boost as Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party wins 2025 Australian federal election

May 6, 2025
Australia's Labor Party, led by Anthony Albanese, secured a landslide victory and a second consecutive term, in the 2025 federal election.
Cypress Creek Renewables’ Zier solar-plus-storage facility, Texas. Hybrid projects offer greater dispatch flexibility. Image: Cypress Creek Renewables.

Cypress Creek Renewables closes US$150 million financing for 104MW Washington solar project

May 6, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has secured $150 million in financing to advance the construction of its 104MW Ostrea Solar project in northeast Yakima County, Washington. 
GettyImages-598156726_750_413

Global solar installations set for slow 2025 as Europe falters and US hits ‘inflexion point’

May 6, 2025
The global solar market will continue to slow in 2025 after 2024 saw the total capacity growth rate decrease by over 50%, according to a report from SolarPower Europe (SPE).
The 110MW Moura solar PV plant (pictured) ranked second in Rystad's leaderboard. Image: OX2.

Australia: Queensland dominates best-performing utility-scale solar PV assets in April 2025

May 6, 2025
Research firm Rystad Energy has revealed that the top five utility solar PV plants in terms of AC capacity factor in April were all located in Queensland.
Ilmatar's Joroinen airport solar farm in Finland. Image: Ilmatar.

EU awards 445MW of renewable power capacity in cross-border auction

May 2, 2025
The European Commission (EC) has allocated €52 million to nine renewable energy projects as part of its cross-border auction process.
The Kingaroy solar farm in Queensland, Australia. Credit: Mytilineos

AEMO: commissioning for renewables and energy storage in Australia’s NEM increases 366% YoY

May 2, 2025
AEMO said that new renewable energy generation and energy storage projects in the final commissioning phase in the NEM have reached 7GW.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sunraycer, Meta sign 310MW solar PV EAPA in Texas

News

Cypress Creek Renewables closes US$150 million financing for 104MW Washington solar project

News

Tight supply sends European module prices upwards in April, says sun.store

News

Solar’s ascendancy: how crystalline silicon will dominate global energy by 2050

News

The solar backlash and how developers are responding

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Western Australia’s Mid West ‘well-placed’ for green hydrogen production and export

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.