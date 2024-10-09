Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Pilot Energy receives AU$11.5 million for 376MW solar PV project in Western Australia

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Pilot Energy receives AU$11.5 million for 376MW solar PV project in Western Australia

News

Australian government greenlights 450MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales

News

Australia, US emphasise support for clean energy supply chains for solar PV

News

Report: 660 million will lack electricity access by 2030, off-grid solar could provide power for 398 million

News

Learning the lessons from ERCOT

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

DAH Solar discusses its latest Full-Screen product, plans in Europe and balcony PV

Features, Interviews

Singulus Technologies, Jinchen strengthen partnership amidst solar cell surge in India

News

The US manufacturing sector welcomes new technological innovators

Features, Interviews

Solar component prices continue to fall in Europe as demand increases, says sun.store

News

Avaada to build 5GW TOPCon cell plant in India

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The utility-scale solar PV project was set to provide power to the Mid-West Clean Energy Project, a prospective ammonia production site. Image: Carnegie.

Oil and gas explorer Pilot Energy announced today (9 October) that it received a non-binding offer from renewable energy developer EDP Renewables APAC to take full ownership of the 376MW Three Springs solar PV power plant in Western Australia.

Pilot Energy, which imposed a trading halt on Monday due to the pending announcement of the deal, confirmed that the submitted offer stands at AU$11.5 million (US$7.75 million), offered over a series of staged payments, but this is still to be finalised.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The project is located in the Shire of Three Springs, in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. It is approximately 310km north of the state capital of Perth. Previous estimates disclosed that the solar PV project would cost around AU$440 million to develop fully.

The lifetime of the solar PV power plant would be approximately 25-years, after which the plant could continue production at 90% of its original capacity. The project could also be decommissioned and leave the land it would occupy in a condition similar to that prior to development.

Pilot’s chairman, Brad Lingo, emphasised that the sale of the solar PV project is a “great result” for the company and will help support its wider target of developing the Mid-West Clean Energy Project.

“The proposed sale is a great result for the company, which will provide significant capital for the company to progress the Cliff Head Carbon Storage Project and the acquisition of the Cliff Head joint venture interests while also accelerating the development of renewable energy sources in the Mid-West to power the Mid-West Clean Energy Project,” Lingo said.

The Mid-West Clean Energy Project

The Mid-West Clean Energy Project aims to support Western Australia in becoming a hub for green hydrogen and green ammonia production. From 2027, the project hopes to produce and sell 1.2 million tonnes per annum of clean ammonia on both international and domestic markets.

The large-scale project requires renewable energy from wind and solar PV. This clean energy will be transported to the project via the grid. The Three Springs solar power plant will connect to the ammonia production facility, which is approximately 100km west of its designated site, with a private mid-voltage transmission network. The project may also supply energy to external customers.

Australia’s green hydrogen market takes successive blows

Despite Western Australia’s potential to produce green hydrogen and become a major exporter, recent months have seen companies scale back their ambitions in the state, and across wider Australia.

Most notably, Australian mineral exploration company Province Resources shelved its multi-gigawatt solar PV and wind-powered green hydrogen project in Western Australia due to a lack of state government support.

Revealed in 2021, the HyEnergy project, which was set to be developed in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia and feature 1GW of solar PV and wind energy, was hoping to produce around 60,000 tonnes of green hydrogen or up to 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia.

In another blow to the country’s prospective hydrogen market, Australian utility giant Origin Energy announced its intention to withdraw from hydrogen last week (3 October) to focus on renewable energy and energy storage, citing “uncertainty around the pace and timing of development of the hydrogen market”.

Origin also said it will exit the pursuit of its Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub in New South Wales, highlighting the “risks associated with developing capital-intensive projects of this nature”.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, edp renewables, finance, Pilot Energy, pv power plants, solar pv, western australia

Read Next

Utility-scale solar PV plant showing modules up far away

Australian government greenlights 450MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales

October 9, 2024
The Australian government has granted development approval for Lightsource bp’s proposed 450MW Goulburn River Solar Farm in New South Wales.
Image: EnergyCo.

Australia, US emphasise support for clean energy supply chains for solar PV

October 8, 2024
On Friday (4 October), the US and Australia emphasised their support for developing clean solar PV supply chains, which could leverage both countries’ investments and complementary resources from their respective solar industries.
An off-grid solar panel.

Report: 660 million will lack electricity access by 2030, off-grid solar could provide power for 398 million

October 8, 2024
Investment in off-grid solar will be essential to provide electricity to 398 million people who are expected to be in energy poverty by 2030.
A Vikram Solar manufacturing facility.

Avaada to build 5GW TOPCon cell plant in India

October 8, 2024
Once complete, the project is intended to produce 5GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells and 3GW of modules.
The PPA covers the 75MW Llanwern solar PV power plant in Newport, Wales. Image: NextEnergy Group.

NextPower UK ESG signs PPA agreement for the ‘UK’s largest’ operating solar PV power plant

October 8, 2024
NextPower UK ESG has signed one of the UK’s largest solar sleeved PV PPAs with Anglian Water Services covering the 75MW Llanwern project.
Image: GAIL.

GAIL, AM Green partner for 2.5GW of hybrid solar PV and wind projects in India

October 8, 2024
Indian state-owned energy company GAIL has partnered with green gases producer AM Green (AMG) to jointly explore establishing 2.5GW of hybrid solar PV and wind projects across India.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Report: 660 million will lack electricity access by 2030, off-grid solar could provide power for 398 million

News

Australia, US emphasise support for clean energy supply chains for solar PV

News

NextPower UK ESG signs PPA agreement for the ‘UK’s largest’ operating solar PV power plant

News

Avaada to build 5GW TOPCon cell plant in India

News

Engie bags €500 million loan from International Finance Corporation

News

GAIL, AM Green partner for 2.5GW of hybrid solar PV and wind projects in India

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.