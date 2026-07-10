Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

World Bank commits US$890 million to support India’s rooftop solar expansion

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania

Latest

World Bank commits US$890 million to support India’s rooftop solar expansion

News

Metlen, Tsakos advance 251.9MW solar-plus-storage project

News

Elawan Energy closes financing on 1.3GW renewables portfolio in Spain

News

Hourly matching could reshape Europe’s solar PPA market

Features, Long Reads

European premium PV module prices keep rising, bifacial TOPCon cools off

News

OBBBA has cost over US$100 billion in clean energy investment, says E2

News

The moving target: protecting solar procurement contracts against duties, tariffs, and import prohibitions

Features, Guest Blog

Australia and India deepen energy ties covering renewables, critical minerals and uranium

News

India adds 26GW solar PV in H1 2026 – JMK Research

News

July polysilicon market weakens further but decline slows

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Rooftop solar projects in India.
The package comprises an US$820 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), a US$60 million concessional loan from the Clean Technology Fund, and a US$10 million grant from the IBRD’s Livable Planet Fund. Image: RMI.

The World Bank’s board of executive directors has approved a US$890 million financing package to accelerate India’s national rooftop solar program, supporting the installation of solar systems for millions of households. 

The financing will support the Government of India’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSMGBY) initiative, which aims to expand rooftop solar access to 10 million rural and urban households while reducing electricity costs for consumers and strengthening domestic solar manufacturing capacity. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The package comprises an US$820 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), a US$60 million concessional loan from the Clean Technology Fund, and a US$10 million grant from the IBRD’s Livable Planet Fund. 

Alongside public financing, the World Bank said it will mobilise an additional US$4.2 billion in private sector financing through commercial loans to enable financial institutions to support rooftop solar installations for households. 

Additionally, the investment will create an estimated 1.7 million jobs across the renewable energy manufacturing, installation and services value chain. 

“The World Bank has been supporting India’s solar rooftop sector for over a decade, mobilising more than US$2 billion to catalyse market growth from 500MW to over 27GW of installed capacity,” said Paul Proccee, World Bank acting country director for India. “This new financing will help India scale up residential solar, while creating job opportunities across the supply chain and installation ecosystem.” 

India has set a target of achieving net zero emissions by 2070 and increasing the share of non-fossil-fuel-based energy resources to 60% of its electricity mix by 2035. While utility-scale solar deployment has expanded rapidly in recent years, residential rooftop solar adoption has remained comparatively limited. 

PMSMGBY program addresses barriers to residential solar adoption by providing incentives for rooftop installations, supporting local solar equipment manufacturing and expanding access to distributed clean energy. 

“The program will transform the residential solar market by removing financial barriers and building the capacity of distribution companies, banks, and vendors to deliver integrated service solutions,” said Moez Cherif, task team leader of the program. “Through collateral-free financing, households can install solar power and significantly reduce their monthly electricity bills.”  

The funding supports India’s renewable expansion, with rooftop solar central to scaling distributed generation and reducing household energy costs. While PMSGBY has boosted demand through subsidies and simplified processes, uneven state execution has constrained the conversion of applications into installations (subscription required).  

India has installed 9.56GW of rooftop solar capacity under the PMSGMBY by March 2026, according to government data earlier this year. More than 2.62 million systems have been deployed since the scheme’s launch in 2024, benefiting around 3.24 million households.

financing package, india, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGY), rooftop solar, solar pv, world bank

Read Next

The project, in Central Greece, will combine a 251.9MW photovoltaic plant with a battery energy storage system (BESS) totalling around 375MWh. Image: Metlen Energy and Metals.

Metlen, Tsakos advance 251.9MW solar-plus-storage project

July 10, 2026
Metlen has acquired a 40% stake in a SPV owned by Tsakos Group to develop a 251.9MW solar-plus-storage project in central Greece.
“Solar sits at the centre of this analysis, because solar is where most European corporate buyers have started,” says JP Cerda, CEO of Renewabl. Image: Renewabl.
Premium

Hourly matching could reshape Europe’s solar PPA market

July 10, 2026
Speaking to PV Tech Premium, Renewabl CEO JP Cerda discusses how hourly matching is reshaping Europe’s corporate solar PPA market.
US president Donald Trump said India would, in return, cut tariffs on US goods to zero. Image: Unsplash.

OBBBA has cost over US$100 billion in clean energy investment, says E2

July 10, 2026
The so-called “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” Act (OBBBA) has cost the US US$68.2 billion in capital investments into clean energy projects, according to analysis from business advocacy group E2.
Image: High Commission of India.

Australia and India deepen energy ties covering renewables, critical minerals and uranium

July 10, 2026
Australia and India have formalised a broadened energy partnership that spans renewable energy deployment, supply chain resilience, critical minerals, rooftop solar training and uranium exports.
Solar installations during January-June 2026 reached nearly 70% of the total solar capacity added during the whole of calendar year 2025. Image: JMK Research.

India adds 26GW solar PV in H1 2026 – JMK Research

July 9, 2026
India added approximately 26GW of solar capacity and 3GW of wind capacity during the first half of 2026, according to JMK Research. 
Raw polysilicon set for refining at a Xinte Energy facility. Image: Xinte Energy.

July polysilicon market weakens further but decline slows

July 9, 2026
The latest Silicon Industry Branch figures indicate continued weakness in the Chinese polysilicon market this week, though the decline slowed markedly.
Newsletter

Most Read

India adds 26GW solar PV in H1 2026 – JMK Research

News

65% of clean energy investors’ group say Australia will miss its 82% by 2030 target as sentiment deteriorates

News

EU’s Chinese inverter ban could affect 14% of future solar demand, Wood Mackenzie says

News

Australia and India deepen energy ties covering renewables, critical minerals and uranium

News

July polysilicon market weakens further but decline slows

News

Australia’s Capacity Investment Scheme introduces 500MW allocation for renewable energy projects with First Nations participation

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

PV CellTech Global

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2027
Istanbul, Türkiye