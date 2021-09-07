Yingli Solar begins ramp of new 5GW module facility

The ceremony was attended by members of Yingli’s upper management and local government representatives. Image: Yingli Solar

Yingli Solar has begun the first phase of production at its new 5GW high-efficiency module assembly site in Tianjin, China.

The facility will produce PERC single-glass, double-glass and distributed all-black modules, with power outputs of up to 660W and module efficiencies upwards of 21%.

Last year, Yingli underwent a major restructuring process, after making cumulative annual losses of US$2 billion from 2014-2018. It announced a new board of directors and management team and converted previous debts to equity, with the local government investment platform contributing US$312.8 million.

At the time, PV Tech received exclusive insight into Yingli’s plans, with CFO Yiyu Wang stating that the company needed to dramatically increase its module capacity to keep up with its producer rivals who were all adding capacity at a far greater rate.

In 2020, Yingli shipped 2GW of modules globally. In the next two years, it hopes to increase that figure to 15GW through investments in manufacturing technologies.