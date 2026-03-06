Zelestra begins construction on 441MWdc solar portfolio in Texas

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Zelestra has begun the construction of the 253MWdc Echols Grove and 188MWdc Cedar Range projects in Texas.
The plants are the largest PV projects the company has developed in the US to date and are scheduled to reach full commercial operation by the end of 2027. The projects are being built by engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor McCarthy Building Companies.
In total, around 704,000 bifacial modules will be installed across approximately 2,400 acres. According to the company, development and construction activities are expected to create around 400 local jobs.
The Echols Grove plant is located in Lamar County, while the Cedar Range project is situated in Hopkins County. Both facilities will operate under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Facebook’s parent company Meta. The developer currently has seven projects under PPAs with Meta, representing a combined capacity of 1.2GWdc.
In February 2026, Zelestra signed a PPA with Meta for the 176MW Skull Creek Solar Plant in Texas. The company said the project would support Meta’s goal of matching its operations with 100% clean and renewable energy.
“Echols Grove and Cedar Range are two major projects in our partnership with Meta, which will see 1.2GW of new clean energy capacity online in the US soon. We are pleased to be supporting local jobs and local supply chain companies, and we are delighted to have McCarthy onboard to help ensure the projects are delivered safely, on-time and on budget for our customer,” said Phil North, Zelestra’s US CEO.
Headquartered in Arlington, Zelestra is developing a substantial pipeline of approximately 15GW of renewable energy projects across several key markets. In total, the company’s broader global portfolio comprises 21.6GW of solar, 29.8GWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) and 4.2GW of wind capacity.