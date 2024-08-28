Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Zen Energy inks PPA for 98MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Zen Energy inks PPA for 98MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

News

Microsoft signs ‘Singapore’s biggest’ solar deal, green energy deal in India for 637.6MW total

News

McKinsey: US and Europe need nearly 200GW of new clean energy deployments

News

Enfinity Global closes €500 million investment for 1.5GW Italian PV portfolio

News

Gstar to build 2GW module assembly plant in UAE

News

China’s decentralised PV boom encounters grid bottleneck

Features, Editors' Blog

PV Cycle, SunR in LATAM solar recycling partnership

News

Daqo sells polysilicon at lower price than production cost in Q2 2024

News

Meyer Burger to scrap 2GW Colorado solar PV cell manufacturing plant

News

SolarEdge CEO steps down to aid company’s ‘full recovery’

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Enel Green Power Australia currently operates three solar projects with a combined installed capacity of 310MW. Image: Enel Green Power.

Adelaide-headquartered renewable energy developer ZEN Energy has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with developer Enel Green Power Australia to secure green energy produced from 98MW solar PV project in New South Wales.

The Quorn Park Hybrid Project is located 10 km northwest of Parkes, close to the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), which recently became the first REZ to obtain Commonwealth planning approval.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The hybrid project features a 98MWdc solar PV project and a 20MW/40MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Enel Green Power Australia acquired the solar-plus-storage project in late 2022 and plans to start full operations in the first half of 2026.

Under the terms of the agreement, financed by a group of banks, including Westpac and the Bank of China, ZEN Energy will secure 68MW of supply from the solar PV project. This will support the group’s ambition to secure 2TWh of renewable energy annually from 2024.

Enel Green Power Australia set a Q3 2024 construction date in June, as reported by PV Tech. Once completed, the project will be one of the first hybrid solar and battery projects connected to the National Electricity Market (NEM). Instead of having two connection points nearby, it will share a single connection point to the electricity grid under the Generator Performance Standards (GPS).

Commenting on the PPA, Anthony Garnaut, CEO of ZEN Energy, said the deal represents a “maturing of ZEN’s eco-system of sustainability-driven renewable energy suppliers.”

“This new partnership with EGPA represents a maturing of ZEN’s eco-system of sustainability-driven renewable energy suppliers and marks a new level of relationship with our banking partners. We are now well-placed to double our generation portfolio this year to 2TWh per annum,” Garnaut said.

“ZEN has also deliberately sought to align with projects like Quorn Park that will be positive for nature. Australia’s transition to clean electricity can be achieved in time to help drive down the country’s emissions through projects like this that also ensure our unique wildlife and biodiversity is safeguarded.”

Enel Green Power Australia currently operates three renewable energy plants with 310MW of installed solar capacity. Earlier this year, the organisation confirmed plans to buy a 1GW solar and wind project from minerals company QEM.

Werther Esposito, CEO of Enel Green Power Australia, believes the project will provide “significant value to the local community” as well as the organisation’s stakeholders.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2025

23 April 2025
Dallas, Texas USA
To bring buyers and sellers of power together, the Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA will cover strategies to optimize renewable energy trading, procurement, and offtake structures across U.S. markets.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, enel green power, ppa, pv modules, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, ZEN Energy

Read Next

Image: EDP Renewables.

Microsoft signs ‘Singapore’s biggest’ solar deal, green energy deal in India for 637.6MW total

August 28, 2024
Tech giant Microsoft has signed agreements with RenNew in India and EDP Renewables in Singapore to secure 637.6MW of solar PV energy in Asia.
Decommissioned PV panels.

PV Cycle, SunR in LATAM solar recycling partnership

August 27, 2024
PV Cycle said it will financially support SunR’s expansion in Brazil and the wider LATAM region and as part of its ongoing business development plan.
SolarEdge-new-inverter-for-community-solar-Image-Jonathan-Tourino-Jacobo

SolarEdge CEO steps down to aid company’s ‘full recovery’

August 27, 2024
Zvi Lando had been in the post for five years and served as SolarEdge’s VP of global sales for ten years prior to that.
The deal could see Capral supply aluminium for Tindo Solar's Adelaide gigafactory once it is completed. Image: Capral Aluminium.

Tindo Solar taps aluminium firm for Australian PV module supply chain

August 27, 2024
Australia-based solar PV module manufacturer Tindo Solar has inked a new strategic supply agreement with Capral Aluminium to support its domestic production plans.
The NSW government has also imposed a cap on the proposed BESS. Image: Lightsource bp.

450MW Upper Hunter solar PV project secures NSW government approval in Australia

August 27, 2024
The New South Wales (NSW) government has approved plans for solar developer Lightsource bp’s proposed 450MW Goulburn River Solar Farm, in the Upper Hunter region.
Solar-plus-storage project from Enel North America in Texas.

Enel North America starts operations at 326MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

August 23, 2024
Nestlé is the sole tax equity investor of the 326MW Stampede solar-plus-storage project and will also acquire the renewable energy attributes from the whole capacity of the solar PV plant.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Meyer Burger to scrap 2GW Colorado solar PV cell manufacturing plant

News

McKinsey: US and Europe need nearly 200GW of new clean energy deployments

News

SolarEdge CEO steps down to aid company’s ‘full recovery’

News

450MW Upper Hunter solar PV project secures NSW government approval in Australia

News

Gstar to build 2GW module assembly plant in UAE

News

Generate and KeyState close investment fund for 53.5MW of New York community solar

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024