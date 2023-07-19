1.96GW of solar PV awarded in Philippines’ green energy auction

The auction was the second of its kind to be run by the country’s Department of Energy. Image: Solar Philippines

The Philippines Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded 1.96GW of solar PV projects in its most recent Green Energy Auction Round (GEA2).

Of the 1.96GW, almost the entirety was ground-mount PV due for construction between 2024-26, with 90MW awarded to floating solar projects and around 10MW to rooftop installations. The DOE has released a full list of the auction winners.

In a statement, the department said that: “These winning bids were ranked based on offers from the lowest to highest bid prices and stacked corresponding to the respective RE technology per grid.”

The largest project to win was the 274MW Ixus Bugallon project on the island of Luzon, awarded to Ixus Solar Energy Corp.

The Philippines has a goal of fulfilling 35% of its electricity generation requirements with renewable energy by 2030, rising to 50% a decade later. To achieve this, the country will need to install 52GW of new renewables capacity across all of its islands.

In January, a group of nine Chinese companies committed a collective US$13.7 billion dollars to solar, wind and storage asset development in the Philippines. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the time committed to regenerating and developing the country’s energy sector and spur a domestic manufacturing base.

The same month, ACEN began construction on a 300MW PV project in the Palauig, Zambales area. Last year, developer Solar Philippines announced its plans to expand its 500MW solar project in Luzon to reach 4GW, which would make it the largest single solar farm on Earth. The company has been buying up land in the area to make the project possible.