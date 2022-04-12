Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

10GW green hydrogen project in Australia moves forward as Osaka Gas joins venture

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

10GW green hydrogen project in Australia moves forward as Osaka Gas joins venture

News

India set to miss 2022 100GW solar target after poor rooftop performance, 2030 target in long-term jeopardy

News

South Africa opens sixth bidding window of REIPPPP

News

Balancing the speed of interconnection and the reliability of the power system

Featured Articles, Features, Guest Blog

COVID lockdowns in China exacerbating solar and energy storage shipping crisis

News

TZS unveils US$323m polysilicon, R&D expansion plan

News

Solargis maps reveal ‘significant deviations’ in average irradiance levels in key PV markets

News

Invenergy receives approval for 300MW solar, 165MW battery storage project in Wisconsin

News

Chilean PV developer Verano Energy snaps up 15 solar projects totalling 116MW

News

Madrid airport to proceed with 142MWp solar PV plant

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Sanguine Impact Investment, who provides funding for the project, was in the process to increase its scale to 20GW. Image: Toshiba Corporation.

Technology company Aqua Aerem has entered into a joint development agreement with Japanese energy producer Osaka Gas for its 10GW Desert Bloom Hydrogen project in Northern Australia.

Osaka Gas’ entrance to the US$10.75 billion scheme will contribute to the overall development of the project, including its construction, finding offtakers for the produced hydrogen and negotiating with equipment manufacturers.

David Green, chairman of Aqua Aerem and Sanguine’s managing director said the project was “on track” to produce green hydrogen for less than US$2/kg within five years.

Gerard Reiter, CEO of Aqua Aerem, said: “This deal is a strong endorsement of the massive value of the project and Aqua Aerem’s innovative air-to-water technology, which is opening the door for green hydrogen projects to be located where the best renewable power sources are available, which is generally in the driest areas of the planet.”

The characteristics of the site mean it does need direct access to a water source and is built with a series of modular, 2MW hydrogen production units that are capable of generating water from the atmosphere, enabling the units to be built in arid areas with scarce water resources.

Once the project is at full scale, it will be able to produce around 410,000 metric tonnes of green hydrogen per year for use in both domestic purposes and export for Asian markets, hence its location in Northern Australia. Aqua Aerem also said it had selected Northern Australia as the location for the project given the high levels of solar irradiance.

Aqua Aerem is in discussions to bring other potential partners to buy green hydrogen as well as a joint venture spanning different industries such as transport, mining or chemicals.

In December 2021, the project received Major Project Status by the regional government.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Green Hydrogen Summit

17 May 2022
With hydrogen now a central part of many nations’ decarbonisation plans there remains an elephant in the room; how do we produce truly clean green hydrogen in the volumes needed to support this burgeoning Hydrogen ecosystem, at comparable prices to grey or blue Hydrogen? Without a route to green hydrogen at scale, efforts to transition to hydrogen will not contribute to the 2050 target of net zero. With this in mind, the third annual Green Hydrogen Summit will examine every aspect of achieving cost- competitive green hydrogen at scale. The Summit will provide a comprehensive view of the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, including the regulations and incentives countries are deploying, the business models to deploy electrolysis projects, the infrastructure upgrades needed to transport and store hydrogen at scale, and the industrial applications for the hydrogen being produced. Now into its third year, and with an audience made up of government officials, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas grids and off-takers the summit will bring together delegates with leading experts to share the latest case studies, inspire action, and make the connections to realise the potential of green hydrogen.
aqua aerem, australia, green hydrogen, green hydrogen production, northern australia, osaka gas, sanguine impact investment

Read Next

Solargis maps reveal ‘significant deviations’ in average irradiance levels in key PV markets

April 11, 2022
The impact of solar resource variability on several key global PV markets including India, Australia and North America has been revealed by a ten-year analysis from solar irradiance consultancy Solargis that illustrates “significant deviations from long-term averages”.

Australia added 1.2GW of large-scale solar in 2021 but renewables investment slows, report finds

April 6, 2022
Large-scale solar deployment in Australia jumped 38% year-on-year in 2021 as its three largest PV plants were commissioned, but financial commitments for new renewables projects in the country fell, according to a new report.

ReNew forms JV to develop green hydrogen strategy in India

April 4, 2022
Indian renewables company ReNew Power, oil refiner IndianOil and engineering company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) have formed a joint venture (JV) to develop green hydrogen projects in India, with the latter two forming a separate JV dedicated to manufacturing electrolysers in India.

GroenLeven, Alliander open Netherlands’ first solar-powered green hydrogen plant

March 28, 2022
A green hydrogen plant powered by a 50MWp solar farm has been commissioned in the Netherlands, as the partners behind the installation look to explore how the technology can ease grid congestion.

Mitsui invests US$632m in Mainstream Renewable Power as it eyes IPP synergies

March 24, 2022
Japanese investment firm Mitsui has invested €575 million (US$631.56 million) in common shares from renewable developer Mainstream Renewable Power, bringing its valuation to €2.1 billion after the transaction.

War in Ukraine to ‘turbocharge’ green hydrogen production in a ‘make or break’ decade

March 22, 2022
The war in Ukraine will “turbocharge” the global green hydrogen sector as the cost of alternatives soar by more than 70% and Europe seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian gas with a series a financial packages, according to Rystad Energy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Nearly all US solar companies expecting ‘severe or devastating impact’ of anti-circumvention investigation

News

COVID lockdowns in China exacerbating solar and energy storage shipping crisis

News

Solargis maps reveal ‘significant deviations’ in average irradiance levels in key PV markets

News

Madrid airport to proceed with 142MWp solar PV plant

News

German government raises country’s solar target, aims for 215GW installed by 2030

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

Upcoming Webinars
April 14, 2022
10am CEST / 4pm SGT

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021