150MW Western Australia solar farm approved under new government initiative

According to YEC’s project plans, the Jinbi project also has the option to develop a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS).

“I want to see Western Australia become a renewable energy powerhouse, so it is critical we cut red tape and get clean energy projects online without unnecessary delays,” Whitby said.

“With the potential to decarbonise our State’s energy systems, create On Country jobs for Aboriginal Australians, and support renewable energy uptake by industry in the Pilbara, I look forward to seeing Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation’s proposals come to fruition.”

State government’s Green Energy Approvals Initiative bears fruit

Led by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation’s green energy directorate, the State government has collaborated with multiple agencies to establish the most efficient approvals pathway for this proposal and numerous renewable energy projects being pursued in Western Australia.

According to the Western Australian government’s website, the initiative is a “cross-government collaboration to deliver faster environmental approvals for renewable energy projects without compromising the unique environmental biodiversity of Western Australia”.

Now fully operational, the initiative is driving investment in wind and solar power generation, renewable hydrogen industries, lithium mining, and critical minerals processing, as well as the manufacturing of batteries, electrolysers, solar panels and wind turbines.