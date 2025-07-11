Subscribe To Premium
Juniper Green Energy commissions 217MWp solar project in Maharashtra

By Shreeyashi Ojha
APAC led 589GW global PV inverters shipments in 2024

Trump executive order creating fresh anxiety in US solar market

PV Price Watch: China’s polysilicon and wafers see price hikes across the board

Italy receives 17.5GW solar PV bids in latest renewables auction

Australian solar PV power plants see curtailment above 25% in 2024

BayWa r.e. secures US$3.5 billion in funds to build its renewables portfolio

Invenergy commissions 250MW solar project in Indiana

Sunnova, Omnidian enter into US$7 million stalking horse asset purchase agreement

US DOE claims ‘green agenda’ risks ‘100 times’ more blackouts – industry disagrees

A Juniper Green Energy project.
The project was commissioned in two phases – 145.99MWp in May 2025 and 71MWp in June 2025. Image: Juniper Green Energy.

Indian independent power producer (IPP) Juniper Green Energy has commissioned the final phase of its Chapalgaon Solar Project in Solapur, Maharashtra. 

This marks the completion of the entire 217MWp plant. The project was commissioned in two phases – 145.99MWp in May 2025 and 71MWp in June 2025. 

Completed 18 months ahead of schedule, the project supplies power to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited through Juniper’s subsidiary, Juniper Green Ray Two Private Limited. 

New Delhi-headquartered Juniper Green Energy has an operational capacity of approximately 1.45GWp. Recently, the firm signed a supply agreement with Chinese inverter maker Sungrow for 835MW of inverters. The agreement includes SG320HX-20 string inverters and SG4400UD-20 central inverters, known for high efficiency and performance in extreme temperatures. Juniper will use the equipment across solar projects in Maharashtra and Rajasthan as part of its 10GW capacity target by 2030. 

Additionally, the renewables developer commissioned a 100MW solar project in Rajasthan to supply power to Bhutan, marking Juniper’s first merchant solar plant with the aim to diversify Bhutan’s energy mix, which has long relied on hydropower and electricity imports from India.  

In December 2024, the company signed a 1GW module supply deal with US cadmium telluride thin-film module manufacturer First Solar. The two-year agreement will see First Solar supply its Series 7 FT1 thin-film modules for Juniper’s projects in the western states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. The modules will come from First Solar’s 3.3GW manufacturing facility in India, inaugurated in January 2024.

Image: AEMO.

Australian solar PV power plants see curtailment above 25% in 2024

July 11, 2025
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has revealed that several utility-scale solar PV power plants experienced curtailment of above 25% in the National Electricity Market (NEM) in 2024.
Under the agreement, the funding package remains valid until mid-2029. Image: BayWa r.e.

BayWa r.e. secures US$3.5 billion in funds to build its renewables portfolio

July 10, 2025
German renewables company BayWa r.e. has secured a €3 billion (US$3.5 billion) loan for 'operational initiatives and pipeline expansion.'
The project, powering 50,000 homes, created over 275 jobs locally. Image: Invenergy Renewables.

Invenergy commissions 250MW solar project in Indiana

July 10, 2025
US renewables developer Invenergy has launched commercial operations of 250MW Fairbanks Solar Energy Center in Sullivan County, Indiana. 
Grid infrastructure in the US.

US DOE claims ‘green agenda’ risks ‘100 times’ more blackouts – industry disagrees

July 10, 2025
A report published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) this week claims that the previous government’s support for renewable energy could cause blackouts to “increase by 100 times” by 2030.
The greenfield project is scheduled for commissioning by 2028. Image: Copenhagen Energy via LinkedIn.

Copenhagen Energy, Thy-Mors Energi to develop 100MW solar-plus-storage project in Denmark

July 10, 2025
Copenhagen Energy has partnered with Thy-Mors Energi to set up a 100MW PV and BESS project in Ballerum, about 370km from Copenhagen. 
Image: ARENA.

ARENA announces AU$60 million for ultra-low-cost solar R&D in Australia

July 10, 2025
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced a new AU$60 million (US$39.4 million) funding round to bolster R&D efforts to achieve ultra-low-cost solar.

