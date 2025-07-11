Juniper Green Energy commissions 217MWp solar project in Maharashtra

Completed 18 months ahead of schedule, the project supplies power to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited through Juniper’s subsidiary, Juniper Green Ray Two Private Limited.

New Delhi-headquartered Juniper Green Energy has an operational capacity of approximately 1.45GWp. Recently, the firm signed a supply agreement with Chinese inverter maker Sungrow for 835MW of inverters. The agreement includes SG320HX-20 string inverters and SG4400UD-20 central inverters, known for high efficiency and performance in extreme temperatures. Juniper will use the equipment across solar projects in Maharashtra and Rajasthan as part of its 10GW capacity target by 2030.

Additionally, the renewables developer commissioned a 100MW solar project in Rajasthan to supply power to Bhutan, marking Juniper’s first merchant solar plant with the aim to diversify Bhutan’s energy mix, which has long relied on hydropower and electricity imports from India.

In December 2024, the company signed a 1GW module supply deal with US cadmium telluride thin-film module manufacturer First Solar. The two-year agreement will see First Solar supply its Series 7 FT1 thin-film modules for Juniper’s projects in the western states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. The modules will come from First Solar’s 3.3GW manufacturing facility in India, inaugurated in January 2024.