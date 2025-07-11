Juniper Green Energy commissions 217MWp solar project in Maharashtra

Indian independent power producer (IPP) Juniper Green Energy has commissioned the final phase of its Chapalgaon Solar Project in Solapur, Maharashtra.
This marks the completion of the entire 217MWp plant. The project was commissioned in two phases – 145.99MWp in May 2025 and 71MWp in June 2025.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Completed 18 months ahead of schedule, the project supplies power to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited through Juniper’s subsidiary, Juniper Green Ray Two Private Limited.
New Delhi-headquartered Juniper Green Energy has an operational capacity of approximately 1.45GWp. Recently, the firm signed a supply agreement with Chinese inverter maker Sungrow for 835MW of inverters. The agreement includes SG320HX-20 string inverters and SG4400UD-20 central inverters, known for high efficiency and performance in extreme temperatures. Juniper will use the equipment across solar projects in Maharashtra and Rajasthan as part of its 10GW capacity target by 2030.
Additionally, the renewables developer commissioned a 100MW solar project in Rajasthan to supply power to Bhutan, marking Juniper’s first merchant solar plant with the aim to diversify Bhutan’s energy mix, which has long relied on hydropower and electricity imports from India.
In December 2024, the company signed a 1GW module supply deal with US cadmium telluride thin-film module manufacturer First Solar. The two-year agreement will see First Solar supply its Series 7 FT1 thin-film modules for Juniper’s projects in the western states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. The modules will come from First Solar’s 3.3GW manufacturing facility in India, inaugurated in January 2024.