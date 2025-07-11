Sabanci Renewables to build 156MW solar project in Texas

Sabanci Renewables, the North American subsidiary of Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holdings, is building a 156MWdc solar project in McLennan County, Texas.
The Pepper Solar Power Plant is projected to generate 292GWh of clean energy annually and is slated to become fully operational by the third quarter of 2027. Located within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) energy market – where we already operate the Cutlass II and Oriana projects – this addition will bring our total installed capacity to approximately 660MWdc.
In October 2023, the Austin, Texas-based company bought the Oriana solar-plus-storage project from US renewables developer Advanced Power. Located in Victoria County, southern Texas, the project had a planned capacity of 232MWdc, paired with a 60MW/120MWh battery storage system. Power generated from the facility was supplied to the ERCOT-managed grid.
The acquisition followed Advanced Power’s sale of its 100% interest in the 140MWdc Cutlass solar project to Sabanci Renewables in October, marking Oriana as the company’s second project in the state.
The 218MWac Cutlass II solar project, which spans 1,100 acres in Fort Bend, Texas, was commissioned in May 2024. It was constructed by the US-based firm Bechtel, which employed around 300 workers during construction. Bechtel had also previously worked on Sabanci’s neighbouring Cutlass I project, a 140 MW facility. To support the completion of Cutlass II, Sabanci raised US$185 million in tax equity funding in December 2023.