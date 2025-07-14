Subscribe To Premium
ACWA Power signs 12GW solar PV PPAs in Saudi Arabia

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Elements Green secures US$93.5 million for 13GW pipeline

Solar PV becomes EU’s largest monthly power source for first time in June 2025

MN8 Energy raises US$575 million to refinance 517MW of PV projects

Model outlines survival plan for US residential PV as IRA cuts bite

US solar and wind to be 100GW lower by 2030 without tax credits – WoodMac

Sabanci Renewables to build 156MW solar project in Texas

Renewables growing twice as fast as total global electricity generation – IRENA

Juniper Green Energy commissions 217MWp solar project in Maharashtra

APAC led 589GW global PV inverters shipments in 2024

The agreement spans a duration of 25 years and is valued at SAR22.5 billion (US$6 billion). Image: ACWA Power

Saudi Arabian power developer ACWA Power has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) for five solar PV projects in the country. 

As per the agreement, the five PV solar plants include Afif1, Afif2, Humaij, Bisha, and Khulis, located across the central, western, and southern regions of Saudi Arabia. Afif1, Afif2, and Khulis will each have a capacity of 2GW. The remaining two projects, Humaij and Bisha, are expected to produce 3GW each. 

ACWA Power will be responsible for the development, financing, construction, ownership, and operation of the projects. The agreement spans a duration of 25 years and is valued at SAR22.5 billion (US$6 billion). 

ACWA Power will hold an effective shareholding of 35.1% in each project company. Badeel, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, and Saudi Aramco Power Company are expected to own 34.9% and 30% equity stakes, respectively, once the projects reach financial close.

The portfolio of solar PV projects is expected to be operational in the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028, while the company aims to reach financial close in Q3 2025.

Marco Arcelli, CEO at ACWA Power, said: “This landmark agreement represents a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision for a more resilient and more sustainable energy landscape, underscoring the nation’s steadfast commitment to achieving its ambitious renewable energy targets.”

ACWA Power operates across 14 countries spanning the Middle East, Africa, and Central and Southeast Asia. These latest projects in Saudi Arabia increases the company’s total solar and wind portfolio in the country to more than 34GW of renewables across 21 projects. 

In January 2025, ACWA Power signed cooperation deals with inverter solar manufacturer Sungrow and Mingyang Smart Energy under its “China Strategy.” It partnered with Sungrow to operate 132MW of solar PV across three sites and with Mingyang to co-develop 200MW of wind assets. The combined investment totaled US$312 million, with plans to expand capacity to over 1GW. 

Last year, the company signed a supply agreement with Chinese module manufacturer  JinkoSolar for 3GW of PV modules for its Saudi PIF4 portfolio. The deal coverd the 1.8GW Al-Khushaybi and 1.2GW Haden solar projects. Jinko’s series 78 modules were assigned to Al-Khushaybi, while Haden received panels from the 66 series, both featuring tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.

acwa power, middle east, power purchase agreement, ppa, pv power plants, saudi arabia, solar pv, utility-scale solar

Read Next

The funding was structured through CIP’s Green Credit Fund I (CI GCF I). Image: Elements Green.

Elements Green secures US$93.5 million for 13GW pipeline

July 14, 2025
Elements Green has secured €80 million (US$93.5 million) in financing from Danish investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).
As per the agreement, MN8 can issue additional notes in 2026 and 2027 as more projects become operational. Image: Unsplash

MN8 Energy raises US$575 million to refinance 517MW of PV projects

July 14, 2025
Solar and storage developer MN8 Energy has raised US$575 million to refinance three PV projects in North Carolina, Kentucky and Illinois.
19_Install_Installers_placing_panels_on_roof_close_up

Model outlines survival plan for US residential PV as IRA cuts bite

July 14, 2025
OpenSolar has launched a new model to help US rooftop solar installers reduce costs and thrive despite the loss of the 30% IRA tax credit.
bechtel

Sabanci Renewables to build 156MW solar project in Texas

July 11, 2025
Sabanci Renewables, the North American subsidiary of Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holdings, is building a 156MWdc solar project in McLennan County, Texas.
Iraq is aiming to reach 10GW of installed solar by 2030. Image: IRENA.

Renewables growing twice as fast as total global electricity generation – IRENA

July 11, 2025
Renewable electricity generation has grown more than twice as fast as total global electricity generation since 2012, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
A Juniper Green Energy project.

Juniper Green Energy commissions 217MWp solar project in Maharashtra

July 11, 2025
Indian independent power producer (IPP) Juniper Green Energy has commissioned an additional 71MWp at Chapalgaon Solar Project in Solapur, Maharashtra.

