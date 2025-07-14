Subscribe To Premium
Solar PV becomes EU’s largest monthly power source for first time in June 2025

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Europe

ACWA Power signs 12GW solar PV PPAs in Saudi Arabia

Elements Green secures US$93.5 million for 13GW pipeline

MN8 Energy raises US$575 million to refinance 517MW of PV projects

Model outlines survival plan for US residential PV as IRA cuts bite

US solar and wind to be 100GW lower by 2030 without tax credits – WoodMac

Sabanci Renewables to build 156MW solar project in Texas

Renewables growing twice as fast as total global electricity generation – IRENA

Juniper Green Energy commissions 217MWp solar project in Maharashtra

APAC led 589GW global PV inverters shipments in 2024

A Sungrow project in Italy.
At least 13 EU countries, including Germany, France, and Poland, registered their best month for solar PV in June. Image: Sungrow via Unsplash.

For the first time ever, solar PV was the biggest source of electricity in June 2025, according to data from energy think tank Ember.

Many European Union (EU) countries produced record amounts of solar power during that month, which led solar to overtake nuclear power with the highest share of electricity generation, with 22.1% versus 21.8%, respectively.

In total, solar PV generated 45.4TWh of electricity in June 2025, a 22% increase from the same period in 2024.

Solar PV slightly generated more power than nuclear in June 2025 with 22.1% and 21.8%, respectively. Data: Ember

Germany, France, Greece, Poland and the Netherlands were among at least 13 countries that set a new monthly record generation for solar PV in June. According to Ember, these solar PV records are largely due to the ongoing growth of solar PV in recent years, along with the stretches of hot and sunny weather.

Chris Rosslowe, senior energy analyst at Ember, said: “Europe is becoming a solar powerhouse. European nations are harnessing the abundant resources of sunshine and wind like never before. The growth of low-cost renewables is gradually getting Europe’s energy system off the rollercoaster of fossil energy prices.

“The big opportunity now comes from adding battery storage and flexibility to extend the use of renewable power into mornings and evenings, where fossil fuels still set high power prices.”

High generation of solar PV and wind during May and June led to coal generation reaching its lowest ever share of electricity generation in June 2025.

Solar PV becoming the largest electricity generation source comes as the technology’s generation has been on the rise in the first half of this year. Similar to Ember’s data, recent figures from Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE), saw solar increases in Germany, France or Poland among other countries in H1 2025.

