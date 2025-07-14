Solar PV becomes EU’s largest monthly power source for first time in June 2025

In total, solar PV generated 45.4TWh of electricity in June 2025, a 22% increase from the same period in 2024.

Solar PV slightly generated more power than nuclear in June 2025 with 22.1% and 21.8%, respectively. Data: Ember

Germany, France, Greece, Poland and the Netherlands were among at least 13 countries that set a new monthly record generation for solar PV in June. According to Ember, these solar PV records are largely due to the ongoing growth of solar PV in recent years, along with the stretches of hot and sunny weather.

Chris Rosslowe, senior energy analyst at Ember, said: “Europe is becoming a solar powerhouse. European nations are harnessing the abundant resources of sunshine and wind like never before. The growth of low-cost renewables is gradually getting Europe’s energy system off the rollercoaster of fossil energy prices.

“The big opportunity now comes from adding battery storage and flexibility to extend the use of renewable power into mornings and evenings, where fossil fuels still set high power prices.”

High generation of solar PV and wind during May and June led to coal generation reaching its lowest ever share of electricity generation in June 2025.

Solar PV becoming the largest electricity generation source comes as the technology’s generation has been on the rise in the first half of this year. Similar to Ember’s data, recent figures from Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE), saw solar increases in Germany, France or Poland among other countries in H1 2025.