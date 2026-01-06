Subscribe To Premium
200MW Colombian PV project given environmental green light

By Will Norman
January 6, 2026
Americas

Solar PV array system
The Ariguaní site brings the ANLA’s total approved renewable energy projects for 2025 to 2,326MW. Image: Unsplash.

The Colombian National Environmental Licensing Authority (ANLA) has granted environmental approval to a 200MW solar PV project in the Chiriguaná area of Northern Colombia.

With a peak power capacity of 250MWp and a nameplate generation of 200MW, the Ariguaní site brings the ANLA’s total approved renewable energy projects for 2025 to 2,326MW. The project is being developed by Bogota-based Xuenergy FV SAS in the Los Cerrajones district, municipality of Chiriguaná, Cesar department.

Xuenergy is a subsidiary of Spanish infrastructure and energy giant Elecnor.

Granting the environmental license, the ANLA said the Ariguaní site is “environmentally viable” and that its impacts on the surrounding area are “preventable, mitigable and manageable”. ALNA said that the project avoided impacts on important environmental areas and ecosystems, instead focusing on “pastureland, wooded pastures, and forest plantations.”

Solar PV is a major prospect across Latin America, and Colombia has seen its share of interest in the technology over recent months. In December, the government launched a solar PV development arm under its public utility Gecelca. Gecelca Solar will seek to build 650MW of solar PV generation capacity, focusing on the Northern Caribbean coast of Colombia, not far from where the Ariguaní project will be located.

A similar-scale project began operations in November, when Atlas Renewables brought the 201MW Shangri-La project online in the central-west department of Tolima. That project is part of a wider collaboration with Isagen, a subsidiary of Canadian asset manager Brookfield, which was established to build 1GW of new solar PV capacity in Colombia.

colombia, pv power plants, solar pv

