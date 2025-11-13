Subscribe To Premium
Atlas Renewable Energy powers 201MW PV plant in Colombia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
November 13, 2025
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

Atlas Renewable Energy powers 201MW PV plant in Colombia

Voltalia powers 126MW solar PV plant in Uzbekistan, co-located wind, BESS on the way

Australia: 350MW of utility-scale solar enters AEMO’s Market Management System

Nextracker becomes ‘Nextpower’ in strategic shift

Economic and demographic trends to create opportunities for solar as world becomes ‘thirsty for energy’

Qcells furloughs 1,000 US employees following detention of solar cells by US Customs

Back contact solar technology: from premium niche to mainstream contender

EBRD boosts equity in Infinity to US$141.5m to expand renewable capacity across Africa

Mooreast begins study to build up to 500MW floating renewables in Timor-Leste

SunPower continues expansion with Ambia Solar acquisition

Shangri-La solar PV plant in Colombia from IPP Atlas Renewable Energy
Atlas Renewable Energy acquired the project in February 2024. Image: Atlas Renewable Energy.

Independent power producer (IPP) Atlas Renewable Energy has commissioned a 201MW solar PV plant in Colombia.

The Shangri-La solar project is located in the central-west department of Tolima and represents the first operational project in the country for the IPP. During the construction phase of the project, most of the jobs (over 65%) created were sourced in Tolima, with the IPP prioritising local labour. The company also involved women in the project’s construction, representing 22% of the workforce.

“Shangri-La’s launch marks a firm step in Colombia’s energy transition. This project not only delivers clean and reliable energy to the national grid, but has also been a driving force for employment, training, and development for the communities in Tolima,” said Rubén Borja, country manager at Atlas Renewable Energy in Colombia.

A power purchase agreement for the project was signed with an unnamed “leading Colombian company” last year, when Atlas acquired the project from Colombian solar company Rayo Energia.

Moreover, the Shangri-La Solar Plant is part of a partnership with Colombian energy company Isagen, which is a subsidiary of Canadian asset owner Brookfield Asset Management, to develop, build and operate 1GW of solar PV projects in Colombia over the coming years.

The partnership between Atlas Renewable Energy and Isagen represents nearly half of the solar PV capacity installed in Colombia last year (1.6GW), according to a report from SolarPower Europe published this summer. The report highlighted that Colombia was “entering a new phase of energy diversification, where solar energy is being embraced to bolster energy security.”

The report also covered some of the common challenges in Colombia as well as four other South American countries – Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Peru.

atlas renewable energy, colombia, isagen, project commissioning, south america

