500MW solar-plus-storage site selected to be fast-tracked by the Victoria government

By George Heynes
Top ten solar manufacturers ship 500GW modules in 2024

Australia: Metropolitan Sydney REZ could generate around 21GW of renewable energy

Jakson Green secures 1GWp O&M project in India

Republican Senators urged to make ‘substantive’ changes to budget reconciliation bill

European buyers remain optimistic, seek to expand module portfolios

Hail causes over 70% of financial losses for US PV – kWh Analytics

‘Once you hit a critical mass, you become a target’: kWh Analytics on cybersecurity, AI and underperformance

Sunnova, Mosaic file Chapter 11 bankruptcy

​​Managing the risks of unreliable PV component data

Venn Energy has a development pipeline of around 2GW of renewable energy projects. Image: Victoria government.

Venn Energy, a renewable energy developer, has seen its 500MW Cooba solar-plus-storage site selected for inclusion in Victoria’s Development Facilitation Program (DFP) scheme in Australia.

The project, which is expected to be operational in 2027, is located in Colbinabbin, a small rural town in Central Victoria. Due to the abundance of red volcanic soil in the nearby Mount Camel Range, Colbinabbin and the surrounding areas have recently become a hotspot for vineyards.

The solar PV power plant is set to be located on a 1,147-hectare site 4km south of Colbinabbin, taking up around 665 hectares of this site. If approved, the project will be operational from 2027 and have a 30-year lifespan. It will be connected to the National Electricity Market (NEM).

According to Venn Energy, the site has been selected for numerous reasons, including “excellent” solar exposure and easy connectivity to the grid thanks to an existing transmission line.

The size of the BESS will be 300MW, with the duration to be decided by the developer.

Like the Dederang BESS, the local council, Campaspe Shire, has previously opposed the renewable energy project.

The Victoria government’s DFP initiative, which was expanded last year to include renewable energy projects, aims to speed up the development of critical infrastructure projects in Victoria.

The project proponents had to consult with neighbouring property owners and relevant government agencies, including the Country Fire Authority, Agriculture Victoria, the state’s Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action and local water authorities.

Over the past few months, the government has selected several energy storage and solar PV power plants for inclusion in the scheme. In April 2025, Elgin Energy’s 330MW Barwon Solar Farm, a solar-plus-storage site, had been selected for the initiative. The project is also located in the Little River region of Victoria.

You can read the full article on our sister site Energy-Storage.news.

australia, bess, Development Facilitation Program, DFP, energy storage, nem, pv power plants, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, Venn Energy, victoria

Image: Climate Council.

Australia: Metropolitan Sydney REZ could generate around 21GW of renewable energy

June 11, 2025
A new report has claimed that creating a Sydney renewable energy zone (REZ) in New South Wales, Australia, could generate up to 21GW of renewable energy from rooftop solar PV.
Image: Ian Hutchinson/Unsplash

Republican Senators urged to make ‘substantive’ changes to budget reconciliation bill

June 10, 2025
A group of Republican Congress members penned an open letter on Friday urging the US Senate to moderate proposed changes to renewable energy manufacturing and deployment support.
Image: Michael Pointner/unsplash
Premium

‘Once you hit a critical mass, you become a target’: kWh Analytics on cybersecurity, AI and underperformance

June 10, 2025
PV Tech Premium spoke with Geoffrey Lehv of kWh Analytics about cybersecurity, AI and solar project underperformance.
Image: Queensland Department of Energy and Public Works.

Queensland government confirms AU$2.4 billion funding for major transmission project

June 10, 2025
Australia’s Queensland government has confirmed an AU$2.4 billion investment in the CopperString transmission project, aiming to extend the National Electricity Market (NEM) to the North West Minerals Province.
Covering 300 hectares, the Covatillas portfolio’s three solar PV plants and seven other projects form a 1GW cluster producing around 300GWh of clean energy annually. Image: Sonnedix.

Sonnedix, Renfe sign 420GWh PV supply agreement

June 9, 2025
Sonnedix has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Renfe to supply 420GWh of renewable energy annually for its commercial operations.
Solar manufacturing in the US.

Policy gloom overshadows bright Q1 for US solar and storage

June 9, 2025
Growing political headwinds threaten to dent US solar manufacturing and project deployment, despite a strong start to 2025.

