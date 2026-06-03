JinkoSolar launches 700W TOPCon module and new utility-scale storage system

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According to Jinko, the Tiger Neo 5.0 range of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module delivers up to 700W of power output and a module efficiency of 25.91%, representing an increase from the 670W output of previous products in a similar form factor.

Speaking at the event, Xinyu Zhang, vice president of research and development at JinkoSolar, highlighted ongoing work to improve TOPCon performance through advancements in wafer quality, cell structures and metallisation materials.

The company also announced that its perovskite-TOPCon tandem solar cell has achieved a certified conversion efficiency of 34.82%. Tandem solar technologies combining perovskite and silicon are widely regarded as a potential successor to conventional single-junction silicon cells due to their higher theoretical efficiency limits. However, its commercial deployment remains at an early stage.

Meanwhile, Jinko’s SunTera G5 energy storage system targets utility-scale renewable energy and industrial applications.

Jinko said the system is built around a cell-to-pack (CTP) architecture and delivers a round-trip efficiency of more than 96%. The product is designed for long-duration storage applications and includes AI-enabled monitoring function to improve battery performance and operational reliability.

The system will be used for renewable energy integration, grid-scale storage projects, industrial facilities and data centres.

Additionally, Jinko launched six specialised module variants tailored for different operating conditions, including products designed to reduce dust accumulation, withstand severe weather conditions, minimise glare near transport infrastructure and support installations on weight-constrained rooftops.