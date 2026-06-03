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JinkoSolar launches 700W TOPCon module and new utility-scale storage system

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

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The company unveiled its Tiger Neo 5.0 module series and a SunTera G5 energy storage system, alongside a portfolio of application-specific PV modules at the event. Image: JinkoSolar.

Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar has launched its 700W Tiger Neo 5.0 module series and a SunTera G5 energy storage system, alongside a portfolio of application-specific PV modules including the Dust-Resistant, AIDC, Safety Guard, Anti-Glare, Light Diamond, and Mount Tai products.

The products were launched during an event held in Shanghai headed by the company’s newly appointed CEO, Charlie Cao. In his address, Cao said that globalisation remains central to the company’s strategy and that Jinko is entering a new phase focused on local manufacturing for local markets through its “CLASS” model. He added that the approach has already been rolled out in key markets, including the US and the Middle East.  

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According to Jinko, the Tiger Neo 5.0 range of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module delivers up to 700W of power output and a module efficiency of 25.91%, representing an increase from the 670W output of previous products in a similar form factor. 

Speaking at the event, Xinyu Zhang, vice president of research and development at JinkoSolar, highlighted ongoing work to improve TOPCon performance through advancements in wafer quality, cell structures and metallisation materials. 

The company also announced that its perovskite-TOPCon tandem solar cell has achieved a certified conversion efficiency of 34.82%. Tandem solar technologies combining perovskite and silicon are widely regarded as a potential successor to conventional single-junction silicon cells due to their higher theoretical efficiency limits. However, its commercial deployment remains at an early stage. 

Meanwhile, Jinko’s SunTera G5 energy storage system targets utility-scale renewable energy and industrial applications. 

Jinko said the system is built around a cell-to-pack (CTP) architecture and delivers a round-trip efficiency of more than 96%. The product is designed for long-duration storage applications and includes AI-enabled monitoring function to improve battery performance and operational reliability. 

The system will be used for renewable energy integration, grid-scale storage projects, industrial facilities and data centres. 

Additionally, Jinko launched six specialised module variants tailored for different operating conditions, including products designed to reduce dust accumulation, withstand severe weather conditions, minimise glare near transport infrastructure and support installations on weight-constrained rooftops.

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PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
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battery energy storage systems bess, china, jinkosolar, product launch, pv modules, solar pv, tiger neo

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