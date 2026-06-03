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Avangrid completes construction of 166MWdc Oregon solar project

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

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With commercial operations expected to begin later this summer, the project, located in Morrow County west of Boardman, comprises more than 250,000 solar modules. Image: Avangrid.

Avangrid, a subsidiary of Spanish power firm Iberdrola, has completed construction of its 166MWdc (120MWac) Tower Solar project in Oregon and connected the facility to the regional transmission grid. 

With commercial operations expected to begin later this summer, the project, located in Morrow County west of Boardman, comprises more than 250,000 solar modules assembled in the US by SEG Solar at its manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. 

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Jim Wood, CEO of SEG Solar said: “This project aligns with our mission to strengthen the domestic energy supply chain. By providing fully compliant, traceable, and reliable solar solutions, we are meeting energy demands while driving American manufacturing and creating local jobs.”” 

Under a power purchase agreement (PPA) signed in 2024, once commissioned, the solar plant will supply electricity to utility Portland General Electric (PGE) under its Green Future Impact (GFI) programme and help support operations of data centre operator QTS in the region. 

The programme enables large commercial, industrial and municipal customers to procure electricity from newly developed renewable energy projects while covering any incremental costs associated with the clean energy supply. 

Meanwhile the renewable energy certificates (RECs) were earmarked for data centre operator QTS, which is developing a facility for Meta in the region as part of the tech company’s commitment to sourcing 100% renewable energy for its operations.    

“As demand for electricity continues to grow across the United States and in the Pacific Northwest, projects like Tower Solar are essential to delivering new generation at scale,” Avangrid CEO Jose Antonio Miranda said.  

“Furthermore, this project demonstrates how investment in America’s electrical infrastructure contributes to our domestic economy, supports union workers, and delivers reliable electricity to support the region’s growth.”   

Tower Solar is being developed on approximately 900 acres of industrially zoned land owned by the Port of Morrow and created approximately 200 construction jobs locally. 

The completion of Tower Solar adds to Avangrid’s renewable energy portfolio, which totals more than 11GW of installed generation capacity across nearly 100 projects in 25 US states. 

In February 2026, Avangrid brought two solar PV projects in Oregon into commercial operation. The adjacent Daybreak Solar (189MW) and Bakeoven Solar (80MW) plants, located in Wasco County, have a combined capacity of 269MW and feature approximately 650,000 installed solar modules. 

The company also partnered with a local sheep rancher to graze around 3,000 sheep across the sites, using solar grazing to manage vegetation while maintaining agricultural use of the land. 

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avangrid, commissioning, grid conenctions, iberdrola, oregon, pv power plants, solar pv, us

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