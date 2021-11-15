Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

A-SMACC members ‘evaluating all options’ after AD/CVD petition rejection

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Policy
Americas

Latest

A-SMACC members ‘evaluating all options’ after AD/CVD petition rejection

News

Sunpro Solar cited by US labor department over workplace safety

News

RWE to divest parts of solar EPC provider Belectric

News

Turkish 1.35GW solar project lands financing deal from GE, UK government

News

COP26: ‘Inadequate’ and ‘unambitious’ commitments slammed by commentators

News

Researchers receive funding to create anti-soiling coating for solar modules

News

India planning more than five-fold increase in funding for PLI solar manufacturing scheme

News

Azure Power lands 150MW hybrid project as part of 1.2GW SECI programme

News

BayWa AG lauds ‘flourishing’ PV components sales as renewables unit picks up the pace

News

Array Technologies laments margin ‘trough’ as profits fall 65%

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The petition alleged Chinese solar manufacturers have circumvented anti-dumping tariffs through subsidiaries in Southeast Asia. Image: Port of California.

US solar manufacturers behind the controversial anti-circumvention petition have said they are “evaluating all options” and could refile petitions in the future.

Following last week’s decision by the US Department of Commerce to throw out a petition alleging circumvention of anti-dumping and countervailing duties by Chinese solar manufacturers via Southeast Asia-based subsidiaries, American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention (A-SMACC) have issued a statement saying the group “strongly disagrees” with Commerce’s rationale behind its verdict.

Last week the department dismissed the petition citing A-SMACC members’ ongoing anonymity, suggesting any resulting investigation could be hindered by the broader solar industry not knowing the manufacturers’ identities.

That the petitioners have elected to remain anonymous – citing the risk of retaliation from both the Chinese government and Chinese competitors – has been a point of contention since the petitions were filed in August.

A-SMACC members had until the end of today to decide whether to satisfy a Commerce request to reveal themselves. While it would appear the companies will not do so at this time, A-SMACC members have suggested they may refile a petition “satisfying the Commerce Department’s concerns”.

“Above all, we will not cede monopoly power to China and to Chinese-owned companies on solar products. U.S. solar manufacturing is recovering, and the future is bright, but we should not have to compete with the unfair trade practices of China and Chinese-owned companies. We should ensure that America, which invented solar technology, leads the next generation of solar manufacturing, R&D, and deployment,” the statement reads.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
A-SMACC, AD/CVD, anti dumping, china, policy, regulation, southeast asia, tariffs, us

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

November 12, 2021
Module pricing volatility is set to remain until at least Q2 2022, with numerous developers and distributors telling PV Tech Premium that prices are expected to remain as high as US$0.32c/W in the near term at least.

US Department of Commerce rejects AD/CVD anti-circumvention petition

November 10, 2021
The US Department of Commerce has rejected a petition calling for an extension of anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) across Southeast Asia, citing the ongoing anonymity of the petitioners.

TBEA planning 400,000MT of polysilicon production in Inner Mongolia

November 8, 2021
Chinese energy firm TBEA is planning to invest RMB 6 billion (US$938 million) to set up a silicon production facility with an annual output of 400,000MT in China’s Inner Mongolia region.

First Solar weighing expansion plans as demand surges amidst supply chain obstacles

November 5, 2021
First Solar is actively exploring future capacity manufacturing locations after recording a surge in demand, both domestically and internationally, amidst supply chain obstacles impacting the PV industry.

LONGi Solar the latest module manufacturer targeted by US WRO enforcement, reports suggest

November 3, 2021
LONGi Solar is to become the latest leading PV module manufacturer to have shipments blocked from entering the US, reports have suggested.

US solar ITC extension would lift installs by 44% this decade but fall short of Biden target

November 1, 2021
A proposed extension of the US solar investment tax credit (ITC) could increase PV deployment by more than 40% over the next decade, analysis by Wood Mackenzie has found.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Azure Power lands 150MW hybrid project as part of 1.2GW SECI programme

News

BayWa AG lauds ‘flourishing’ PV components sales as renewables unit picks up the pace

News

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

Featured Articles, Features

Array Technologies laments margin ‘trough’ as profits fall 65%

News

Array Technologies buys STI Norland in US$652m deal to create ‘world’s largest tracker company’

News

Turkish 1.35GW solar project lands financing deal from GE, UK government

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Beat the price rise

The discount will climb down on November 19th

45% off

View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes