US ROUND-UP: Akuo’s first solar VPPA, Invenergy-Meta 791MW deals and RWE’s Kentucky solar launch

As per the agreement, Akua is building the 195MW Tennyson solar farm in Coke County, Texas for this purpose. The project is expected to be operational in the second half of 2026 and will account for roughly 50% of the annual electricity needs at Sasol’s Lake Charles Chemicals Complex.

This project will mark Akuo’s first solar power plant in the US, complementing its existing two wind farms in Coke County. The firm expects to create 400 job opportunities locally.

Todd Hancock, vice president of US operations at Sasol International Chemicals, emphasised that both direct and virtual renewable power purchases are essential for running the company’s facilities and achieving its target of a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030.

Invenergy secures 791MW clean energy deals with Meta

US renewable energy developer Invenergy has entered into four clean energy agreements with technology giant Meta, totaling 791MW of solar and wind power procurement.

The agreements involve four Invenergy-developed facilities including the 300MW Yellow Wood Solar Energy Center and the 140MW Pleasant Prairie Solar Energy Center in Ohio, both expected to start operations in 2027; the 155MW Decoy Solar Energy Center in Arkansas, also scheduled for 2027; and the 196MW Seaway Wind Energy Center in Texas, which is projected to come online in 2028.

The agreements support Meta’s operations, data centre expansion and clean energy targets. Following Meta’s 2024 announcement of procuring 1GW of capacity from Invenergy, these deals bring their total partnership to 1,791MW, including over 740MW of new capacity in Ohio. While the electricity will be supplied to the local grid, Meta will receive the associated clean energy credits from the new projects.

Thanking Invenergy for the longstanding partnership, Urvi Parekh, head of global energy for Meta said that the company is “laser-focused on advancing our AI ambitions,” for which “clean, reliable energy” is required.

RWE commissions 86MW solar farm, its first in Kentucky

German energy company RWE has commissioned its first energy project in Kentucky, the 86MW Ashwood Solar farm in Lyon County.

The project was developed through a joint venture between Open Road Renewables and Eolian, and will include local pollinator plants to support bee activity and boost regional biodiversity.

Andrew Flanagan, CEO of RWE Clean Energy, said that through its partnership with Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KYMEA), Ashwood Solar supports energy security in the state while creating local jobs and strengthening the Kentucky economy.

Expressing excitement about the project’s long-term impact in the region, Doug Buresh, president of KYMEA, stated that their 20-year partnership with RWE guarantees members access to locally produced solar power while promoting economic growth and environmental responsibility.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by leaders from RWE, KYMEA, government officials and local community groups in attendance.