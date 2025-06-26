Subscribe To Premium
US ROUND-UP: Akuo’s first solar VPPA, Invenergy-Meta 791MW deals and RWE’s Kentucky solar launch

By Shreeyashi Ojha
US ROUND-UP: Akuo's first solar VPPA, Invenergy-Meta 791MW deals and RWE's Kentucky solar launch

KAUST develops cooling technology that increases solar cell longevity by 200%

REC Silicon shareholders order investigation into Hanwha, Moses Lake closure

SERIS claims record 26.4% efficiency with perovskite-organic tandem solar cell

Global floating PV potential in inland reservoirs: a comparison of different technologies

Western Europe solar irradiance increased by 50% in Spring – Solargis

ACEN, UPC to build 540MW renewable projects in India

Nextracker to ship trackers to 550MW Greek PV project by PPC

JA Solar, JUWI sign 220MW PV module agreement in South Africa

Adapture, Meta sign EAPAs for 360MW Texas solar portfolio

Akuo signed a 15-year VPPA with Sasol for its first US solar project, Invenergy secured four deals Meta, and RWE commissioned its first Kentucky solar farm. Image: Akuo.
During a week marked by significant developments in the US clean energy sector, Akuo signed a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Sasol to deliver 91MW from its first US solar project in Texas, while Invenergy secured 791MW of solar and wind agreements with Meta across four facilities. Additionally, German company RWE commissioned its first Kentucky solar farm, Ashwood Solar, supporting local jobs and biodiversity in Lyon County. 

Akuo signs VPPA with Sasol for 91MW renewable energy capacity 

French independent power producer (IPP) Akuo has signed a 15-year VPPA with Sasol International Chemicals to deliver 91MW of renewable energy capacity. 

As per the agreement, Akua is building the 195MW Tennyson solar farm in Coke County, Texas for this purpose. The project is expected to be operational in the second half of 2026 and will account for roughly 50% of the annual electricity needs at Sasol’s Lake Charles Chemicals Complex. 

This project will mark Akuo’s first solar power plant in the US, complementing its existing two wind farms in Coke County. The firm expects to create 400 job opportunities locally. 

Todd Hancock, vice president of US operations at Sasol International Chemicals, emphasised that both direct and virtual renewable power purchases are essential for running the company’s facilities and achieving its target of a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030. 

Invenergy secures 791MW clean energy deals with Meta 

US renewable energy developer Invenergy has entered into four clean energy agreements with technology giant Meta, totaling 791MW of solar and wind power procurement. 

The agreements involve four Invenergy-developed facilities including the 300MW Yellow Wood Solar Energy Center and the 140MW Pleasant Prairie Solar Energy Center in Ohio, both expected to start operations in 2027; the 155MW Decoy Solar Energy Center in Arkansas, also scheduled for 2027; and the 196MW Seaway Wind Energy Center in Texas, which is projected to come online in 2028. 

The agreements support Meta’s operations, data centre expansion and clean energy targets. Following Meta’s 2024 announcement of procuring 1GW of capacity from Invenergy, these deals bring their total partnership to 1,791MW, including over 740MW of new capacity in Ohio. While the electricity will be supplied to the local grid, Meta will receive the associated clean energy credits from the new projects. 

Thanking Invenergy for the longstanding partnership, Urvi Parekh, head of global energy for Meta said that the company is “laser-focused on advancing our AI ambitions,” for which “clean, reliable energy” is required.   

RWE commissions 86MW solar farm, its first in Kentucky 

German energy company RWE has commissioned its first energy project in Kentucky, the 86MW Ashwood Solar farm in Lyon County. 

The project was developed through a joint venture between Open Road Renewables and Eolian, and will include local pollinator plants to support bee activity and boost regional biodiversity. 

Andrew Flanagan, CEO of RWE Clean Energy, said that through its partnership with Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KYMEA), Ashwood Solar supports energy security in the state while creating local jobs and strengthening the Kentucky economy. 

Expressing excitement about the project’s long-term impact in the region, Doug Buresh, president of KYMEA, stated that their 20-year partnership with RWE guarantees members access to locally produced solar power while promoting economic growth and environmental responsibility. 

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by leaders from RWE, KYMEA, government officials and local community groups in attendance. 

