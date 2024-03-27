Subscribe To Premium
Aboitiz Power appoints AFRY to build 172MW solar project in Philippines

By Simon Yuen
Aboitiz Power
The Calatrava project will use fixed ground-mounted solar modules. Image: Aboitiz Power

Filipino renewables operator Aboitiz Power has appointed engineering service company AFRY to construct a 172MWp solar PV plant in the Phillippines.

Located in Negros Occidental in the Philippines, the Calatrava project will use fixed ground-mounted solar modules on an area of about 143 hectares. It will supply energy to the grid in Visayas.

AFRY will assist with project management and design review, and offer support services during the construction and commissioning of the solar power plant, including the interconnection facility to connect the project to the Calatrava substation.

Alongside this project, a number of developers have announced new renewables projects in the Philippines. US solar developer BrightNight announced that it had formed a partnership with the ACEN Corporation, a Filipino energy platform, to develop a 1GWac renewables portfolio.

The partnership will deploy more than US$1.2 billion over the next five years. In a statement, the companies said the investment from ACEN will provide BrightNight with resources to “fund its Philippines buildout and long-term growth in one of the fastest-growing markets in Asia”. Moreover, ACEN will provide a partnership network and expertise across the regional energy value chain.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the Solar Finance & Investment Asia Summit in Singapore, 24-25 September. The event will bring together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

24 September 2024
Singapore, Asia
Returning after a short hiatus, the re-launched 8th Annual Solar Finance and Investment Asia Summit brings together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail.
Aboitiz Power, AFRY, philippines, pv power plants, SFIAsia, solar pv

