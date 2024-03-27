Aboitiz Power appoints AFRY to build 172MW solar project in Philippines

Filipino renewables operator Aboitiz Power has appointed engineering service company AFRY to construct a 172MWp solar PV plant in the Phillippines.
Located in Negros Occidental in the Philippines, the Calatrava project will use fixed ground-mounted solar modules on an area of about 143 hectares. It will supply energy to the grid in Visayas.
AFRY will assist with project management and design review, and offer support services during the construction and commissioning of the solar power plant, including the interconnection facility to connect the project to the Calatrava substation.
Alongside this project, a number of developers have announced new renewables projects in the Philippines. US solar developer BrightNight announced that it had formed a partnership with the ACEN Corporation, a Filipino energy platform, to develop a 1GWac renewables portfolio.
The partnership will deploy more than US$1.2 billion over the next five years. In a statement, the companies said the investment from ACEN will provide BrightNight with resources to “fund its Philippines buildout and long-term growth in one of the fastest-growing markets in Asia”. Moreover, ACEN will provide a partnership network and expertise across the regional energy value chain.
