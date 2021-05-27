Solar Media
News

Abu Dhabi to host green hydrogen and ammonia facility powered by 800MW of solar

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Abu Dhabi to host green hydrogen and ammonia facility powered by 800MW of solar

News

Q&A: APREN discusses Portugal’s solar auctions and limited network availability

Features, Interviews

Solar and wind outpacing all other renewables growth in US

News

ReneSola Power eyes European growth and 2GW solar project pipeline

News

GCL-SI scores PVEL top performer status for fifth consecutive year

News

Solar module failure rates continue to rise as record number of manufacturers recognised in PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard

News

EU should aim for 45% renewable energy and 870GW of installed solar by 2030, SPE says

News

SUSI Partners raises US$81 million to invest in Southeast Asia renewables

News

BayWa r.e. snaps up 600MW French solar and wind portfolio

News

Nextracker to supply trackers for 766MWp solar project in Brazil

News
The 1.2GW Abu Dhabi Noor solar project. Image: EWEC.

Plans have been revealed for a US$1 billion green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Abu Dhabi that will be powered by a dedicated 800MW solar project.

According to Abu Dhabi Ports, the facility will be constructed by special project vehicle company Helios Industry in the Khalifa Industrial Zone. At peak capacity, it will produce 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia from 40,000 tonnes of green hydrogen.

Helios, which aims to develop the installation alongside both local and international partners in two phases, said it will be the first plant within Abu Dhabi to produce green ammonia from hydrogen using renewable energy.

“Abu Dhabi Ports is proud to be the host of an innovative company like Helios Industry, and one of the region’s first green ammonia plants with zero carbon emissions,” said Abdullah Al Hameli, head of industrial cities and free zone cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports.  

Abu Dhabi is set to host another green hydrogen facility that is being developed by local renewables company Masdar in partnership with Siemens Energy and Marubeni Corporation. The initiative aims to establish a demonstrator plant at Masdar City to explore the development of green hydrogen, sustainable fuels and e-kerosene production for transport, shipping and aviation.

Last week saw neighbouring Dubai inaugurate the Middle East’s first industrial-scale, solar-powered green hydrogen project, which is powered by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and is expected to produce approximately 20.5kg of hydrogen per hour.

With the United Arab Emirates looking to increase the contribution of renewables in its energy mix to 50% by 2050, recent research from consultancy Rystad Energy estimates that installed solar capacity in the country will increase from the current 2.1GW level to 8.5GW by the end of 2025.

abu dhabi, green ammonia, green hydrogen, hydrogen, uae

