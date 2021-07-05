Solar Media
News

Acciona Energía shares up 7% on market debut, Greenvolt eyes solar expansion with IPO

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Acciona Energía shares up 7% on market debut, Greenvolt eyes solar expansion with IPO

News

Lithuania’s COVID recovery plan earmarks €242m for renewables

News

EQT acquires solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables

News

Solar bodies pile pressure on Italian government to simplify permit process

News

Beyond PR: New solar PV performance metrics for advanced technologies

Featured Articles, Features

Residential and large-scale solar transforming how Australia’s energy market operates, says regulator

News

Tongwei doubles polysilicon pipeline capacity with 200,000MT facility plans

News

TNB launches Vantage – a new company focused on UK and European renewables

News

Portugal extends licensing deadline for winners of 2019 solar auction

News

New project seeks to improve understanding of floating PV systems

News
Image: Acciona.

Shares in the renewables division of Spanish utility Acciona were up 7.3% on their initial public offering (IPO) price during their maiden day of trading on 1 July.

Acciona Energía started trading on the Spanish Stock Exchanges with an offering price of €26.73 per ordinary share, giving the unit an initial market capitalisation of €8.8 billion (US$10.4 billion). Shares were valued at €28.69 at the end of the first day of trading and have since reached a high of €29.50 today (5 July).

The company put 15% of its share capital on the market as it aims to lower its cost of capital and increase its installed solar PV capacity from 1,236MW as of December 2020 to approximately 6GW by 2025.

“The positive market reception the IPO has received underlines how we are perfectly placed to capitalise on the enormous growth opportunities in the global clean energy sector over the coming years,” said José Manuel Entrecanales, chairman of Acciona Energía.

The strong early performance contrasts with declining share prices among some Spain-listed solar companies. Share prices of tracker supplier Soltec are down 47% so far this year while those of solar project developer Solaria have fallen 35%.

Spanish independent power producer Opdenergy postponed its initial public offering in May, citing “challenging market conditions” for renewable energy companies.

Greenvolt plans IPO to support European solar expansion

Portuguese biomass energy company Greenvolt has announced its intention to proceed with an IPO of around €150 million as it looks to expand its presence in Europe’s solar PV market.

The company, which is owned by pulp producer Altri, applied for its ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on Euronext Lisbon, targeting a minimum free float of 25%.

Greenvolt said it plans to develop 3.6GW of solar PV and wind projects in Poland, Greece, Romania and Portugal by the end of 2025, investing between €1.5 billion and €1.8 billion in its expansion by 2025.

Portugal extends licensing deadline for winners of 2019 solar auction

July 2, 2021
Winning bidders from Portugal’s 2019 solar auction have been given more time to complete project licensing, the country’s environment ministry has confirmed to PV Tech.
Margin pressure, closer partnerships and order book flexibility: Inside JinkoSolar’s response to Q1 pricing volatility

July 1, 2021
Reporting its Q1 2021 results last week, JinkoSolar provided a snapshot of the pressures solar module manufacturers have faced in the opening exchanges of the year by way of spiralling material and freight costs. Liam Stoker analyses how the company has responded, laying the groundwork for a return to normality towards the end of the year.

Soltec lands bifacial tracker deal with Statkraft for 234MW of solar projects in Spain

June 29, 2021
Soltec has signed an agreement to supply its SF7 bifacial solar trackers to Norwegian state-owned utility Statkraft for use in four PV projects being developed in the southern Spanish region of Andalucía.

JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar IPO plans accelerate with STAR Market applications

June 29, 2021
Solar Module Super League (SMSL) members JinkoSolar and Canadian Solar have both submitted applications to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, progressing their respective initial public offering (IPO) plans.

Sonnedix adds to Spanish portfolio with 300MW acquisition from RIC Energy

June 28, 2021
Global IPP Sonnedix has acquired a 300MW solar PV portfolio from developer RIC Energy, with construction to start toward the end of 2022

Amazon takes renewables portfolio to 10GW with new solar spending spree

June 24, 2021
Amazon has announced 14 new renewable projects in the US, Canada, Finland, and Spain, strengthening its position as the largest corporate buyer of renewables globally

