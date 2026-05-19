Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Toyo Solar revenue up 177% following scaling up of solar cell and module production

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Asia & Oceania, Africa, Africa & Middle East, Americas, Central & East Asia

Latest

Toyo Solar revenue up 177% following scaling up of solar cell and module production

News

Oman signs 2.7GW hybrid renewables PPA with Naqaa Sustainable Energy

News

Vietnam proposes 270MW new floating PV capacity

News

RUMSL launches 50MW and 200MW solar-storage tenders

News

CIM Group launches US energy platform with 1.2GW solar PV, 690MW BESS

News

OX2 starts construction work at 135MW Muswellbrook solar-plus-storage project in Australia

News

European Energy starts building 225MW agriPV project, Italy’s ‘largest’

News

ACEN Australia’s NSW solar portfolio delivers 87% generation boost in first quarter

News

ISC Konstanz advances plans for in-house solar cell and module pilot line

News

India installs record 15.3GW of solar in Q1 2026 amid policy deadline rush

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Toyo Solar manufacturing.
Toyo Solar posted revenue of US$142.8 million in the first quarter of this year. Image: Toyo Solar.

Japanese solar cell and module manufacturer Toyo Solar has posted a 177% year-on-year increase in revenues in the first quarter of this year, following a year in which the company brought online new cell and module manufacturing facilities.

The company’s revenue hit US$142.8 million in the first quarter of this year, well over double that of the first quarter of 2025, and drove earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of US$48.1 million, more than 20 times that of the EBITDA reported in the first quarter of 2025.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Toyo Solar said that these strong financial performances were “primarily driven by higher solar cell and solar module sales volumes” in recent quarters. Last year, the company started work at a solar cell processing plant in Ethiopia, the annual nameplate capacity of which was doubled to 4GW, and in the fourth quarter of 2025, the company started production work at a module manufacturing plant in Houston in the US state of Texas. The strong growth in both cell and module production last year are shown in the graph below.

This increase in cell and module production comes as the company shifts its focus to the US; in January, Toyo secured US-sourced polysilicon for use in its manufacturing, and earlier this year, Toyo chief strategy officer Rhone Resch told PV Tech Premium that the company is carrying out a strategy known as ‘Made in America for America’.

Looking ahead, the company’s leadership expects both these strong financial metrics, and this focus on the US, to continue in the months to come.

“Following our strong first-quarter performance, we are reaffirming our full-year 2026 outlook, which reflects our confidence in the sustained US demand for high-efficiency solar solutions,” said Toyo chairman and CEO Takahiko Onozuka.

“We anticipate solar cell shipments to reach between 5.5GW and 5.8GW in 2026, bolstered by our scaled manufacturing capabilities,” he added; this compares to 4.5GW of cells shipped in 2025. “Furthermore, as we deepen our downstream presence, we expect solar module shipments to reach 1GW to 1.3GW this year.”

Involvement in US AD/CVD compliance

However, the company’s shift towards the US has not come without objection; last week, a coalition of US solar manufacturers asked the US Department of Commerce to initiate an inquiry into Toyo Solar and Origin Solar Manufacturing, over concerns that their Ethiopian cell manufacturing facilities, in fact, use Chinese-made cells.

Resch rejected the claims, telling PV Tech that “all solar cells manufactured in Ethiopia use exclusively polysilicon supplied from the US and Malaysia”.

The US manufacturers’ objections, and Toyo’s use of an Ethiopian facility to supply the US solar market, are just the latest parts of the ongoing antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigation into the US solar supply chain.

Commerce has already investigated shipments coming to the US from India, Indonesia and Laos, as manufacturers look to establish manufacturing bases outside of China to facilitate sales of cells and modules to the US; the consequence has been Commerce’s investigation of product shipments from a number of countries around the world, now including Ethiopia, which BloombergNEF’s Matthew Hales likened to a game of “whack-a-mole” earlier this year.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
AD/CVD, africa, americas, asia, cells, ethiopia, financial results, japan, modules, toyo solar, us

Read Next

Solar panels in the US.

CIM Group launches US energy platform with 1.2GW solar PV, 690MW BESS

May 18, 2026
US real estate company CIM Group has launched an energy platform with a 2GW portfolio of solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) assets.
An OX2 solar project.

OX2 starts construction work at 135MW Muswellbrook solar-plus-storage project in Australia

May 18, 2026
OX2 has started construction work at its Muswellbrook project, which combines 135MW of solar capacity and 100MW of batteries.
A Toyo Solar manufacturing plant.
Premium

Are US manufacturers accelerating their protectionist stance?

May 15, 2026
PV Tech Premium analyses whether this new PV trade scrutiny on Ethiopia could be a sign of accelerated protectionism from US manufacturers.
Solar panels in Nebraska.

MN8 Energy bags US$300 million to extend credit facility

May 14, 2026
MN8 Energy has raised US$300 million to extend a corporate credit facility that will build out its pipeline of US solar and storage projects.
A Canadian Solar manufacturing facility.

Canadian Solar module shipments fall to 2.5GW in Q1 2026 as Colin Parkin transitions to CEO

May 14, 2026
Canadian Solar has posted a quarter-on-quarter decline in both solar module shipments and net revenues in the first quarter of 2026.
Hail damage on a solar panel.

Breaking it down: Kiwa PVEL expands test to failure methods for assessing module breakage risk

May 14, 2026
Kiwa PVEL has rolled out updates to its module testing programme, with two changes affecting Static Mechanical Load (SML) and hail testing.
Newsletter

Most Read

Oman signs 2.7GW hybrid renewables PPA with Naqaa Sustainable Energy

News

ACEN Australia’s NSW solar portfolio delivers 87% generation boost in first quarter

News

CIM Group launches US energy platform with 1.2GW solar PV, 690MW BESS

News

ISC Konstanz advances plans for in-house solar cell and module pilot line

News

Are US manufacturers accelerating their protectionist stance?

Editors' Blog, Features

Vietnam proposes 270MW new floating PV capacity

News

Upcoming Events

RE+ Portugal 2026

Solar Media Events
May 20, 2026
Porto, Portugal

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

Vertex N G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

RE+ South Africa

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 2, 2026
Johannesburg, South Africa

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)