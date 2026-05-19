JinkoSolar to supply 200MW of modules to PM Green under 1GW deal

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“This agreement with JinkoSolar represents a strategic step for PMGREEN toward increasingly structured growth focused on innovation. Being able to rely on high-efficiency technologies such as Tiger Neo 3.0 modules enables us to more effectively support the development of large-scale projects, strengthening our concrete contribution to the energy transitions,” said Massimo Innocenti, CEO, PM Green.

According to the JinkoSolar, this partnership with PM Green is expected to strengthen the company’s footprint in Europe, with a particular focus on expanding its reach in Italy and the wider Mediterranean region.

Recently, JinkoSolar sold a majority stake in its US business to private equity firm FH Capital. Under the deal, FH Capital acquired a 75.1% stake in Jinko Solar (US) Industries, the entity operating JinkoSolar’s 2GW solar module manufacturing facility in Jacksonville, while JinkoSolar retained a 24.9% minority interest.

The ownership restructuring came amid growing scrutiny over the role of Chinese companies and products in the US solar sector. The Trump administration’s 2025 budget bill introduced tighter Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions, limiting the level of Chinese ownership, influence and financing permitted for solar manufacturing facilities and power projects seeking access to federal tax incentives.