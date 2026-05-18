Oman signs 2.7GW hybrid renewables PPA with Naqaa Sustainable Energy

Oman-based renewables firm Naqaa Sustainable Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 2.7GW hybrid renewable energy project in Mahout and Duqm, Oman.
The hybrid renewable energy project will combine solar PV, wind power and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to supply stable green electricity to Oman’s national grid. The development will have a total installed generation capacity of 2.7GW.
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The agreement was signed through Naqaa Sustainable Energy’s O-Green platform with Nama Power and Water Procurement, the Omani state-run power and water firm.
According to the companies, the project is intended to strengthen Oman’s renewable energy infrastructure and support the expansion of energy-intensive industries, including data centres, advanced computing technologies and green fuel production.
The project forms part of Oman’s wider energy transition strategy under Oman Vision 2040, which aims to expand clean energy deployment and reduce carbon emissions across industrial sectors.
Naqaa, through its O-Green platform, operates more than 11GW of solar and wind energy capacity across its renewable energy portfolio in Oman.
Apart from Oman, the company operated in Botswana. Recently, Naqaa announced the development of a 500MW PV plant in Botswana, which will be a cornerstone of the country’s plan to reach 1.5GW of operational renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade. The project will include 500MW of solar PV capacity, alongside a 500MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), and the government expects the project to begin commercial operations in 2029.