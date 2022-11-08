Subscribe
Group Licence
News

ACEN Australia to begin construction of 400MW PV project in New South Wales REZ

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

ACEN Australia to begin construction of 400MW PV project in New South Wales REZ

News

Top six solar module manufacturers to reach 322GW of capacity by year-end

Editors' Blog, Features

Hydro Rein and Commerz Real to develop 362MW solar projects in Denmark

News

Array Technologies to supply trackers to 750MWdc Ohio PV project from EDF Renewables

News

SolarEdge posts record revenue and inverter shipments as ‘strong momentum’ in Europe continues

News

KKR invests US$400 million in Serentica to boost Indian renewables development

News

Primergy submits permit application for 155MWac PV project in Colorado

News

Daqo New Energy agrees 194,600MT worth of polysilicon supply deals with Chinese solar manufacturers

News

Talesun and ARTSolar begin operations on 325MW PV manufacturing facility in South Africa

News

AES signed 1.6GW of renewables PPAs during Q3, backlog at 11.2GW

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Stubbo solar project is located in the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone. Image: Unsplash.

Renewables developer ACEN Australia is poised to commence construction on its 400MW Stubbo solar project after having executed key contracts and reached a final investment decision, continuing its recent expansion in Australia’s renewables market.

The Stubbo project is located in the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone in New South Wales, and its approval contains provision for a 200MWh battery energy storage system which ACEN said will contribute to grid stability in the area by storing and then distributing renewable energy at peak times. It will connect the project to an existing 330kV network.

Amongst the measures that led to this final stage preparation were the signing of a connection agreement with Australian infrastructure and energy services provider Lumea and the execution of a PV module supply contract.

Stubbo solar was granted development permission in 2021 by the New South Wales government and construction is due to commence in late 2022.

“ACEN Australia is pleased to kick off the construction of the Stubbo solar farm. This will be ACEN Australia’s second 400MW solar farm following the construction of New England Solar which is currently being commissioned,” said Anton Rohner, CEO of ACEN Australia.

The company received an AU$75 million (US$47.8 million) investment last week from the national government’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) as part of a larger debt raise funding its 8GW pipeline of renewables capacity. It also received AU$140 million from Japanese lender MUFG and an AU$100 million facility agreement with DBS Bank. At the time, Rohner said that the CEFC money would “allow ACEN Australia to expedite our fully developed 400MW Stubbo solar project”.

These quick developments come just a fortnight after the Australian government announced a new budget containing AU$25 billion (US$16 billion) in clean energy investments designed to accelerate deployment.

ACEN Australia is the listed clean energy platform of Filipino conglomerate Ayala. It has stated its aim to deploy 20GW of renewables capacity by 2030, with 1.5GW of projects currently under construction.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
ACEN, acen australia, australia, australia solar, construction, new south wales, pv power plants, rez, solar pv

Read Next

Array Technologies to supply trackers to 750MWdc Ohio PV project from EDF Renewables

November 8, 2022
Array Technologies, the US solar tracker manufacturer, will supply tracking technology for a 750MWdc PV project in Ohio.

Primergy submits permit application for 155MWac PV project in Colorado

November 7, 2022
PV developer Primergy has submitted an initial permitting application to La Plata County, Colorado, for its proposed 155MWac Hesperus Solar project, which will be co-located with 155MW of battery energy storage.

World Bank provides funding to repurpose South African coal plant using renewables and storage

November 7, 2022
The World Bank has approved funding for a US$497 million renewable energy project in South Africa that will see 150MW of solar and 70MW of wind capacity installed in place of the coal-fired Komati power plant.

US utility-scale solar construction costs fell 8% in 2020 – EIA

November 4, 2022
Average construction costs for US utility-scale solar PV installations continued to drop in 2020, research from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has said, whilst onshore wind and natural gas costs rose.

Solar developer Aspen Power secures US$350 million investment from Carlyle

November 4, 2022
Aspen Power Partners, a US distributed generation developer, has received a US$350 million investment from global investment firm Carlyle. It said that the funds will be used to fuel its growth and acquisitions strategy.

Canada introducing ITC for solar PV, energy storage and low-carbon hydrogen

November 4, 2022
Canada’s government will introduce tax incentives for clean energy technologies, including solar PV, battery storage, and hydrogen.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Primergy submits permit application for 155MWac PV project in Colorado

News

Toledo Solar opens up on European expansion plans, with module production starting at 400MW annually

Features, Interviews, News

US utility-scale solar construction costs fell 8% in 2020 – EIA

News

Daqo New Energy agrees 194,600MT worth of polysilicon supply deals with Chinese solar manufacturers

News

AES signed 1.6GW of renewables PPAs during Q3, backlog at 11.2GW

News

Brookfield Renewable to commission 10GW of clean energy assets in three years

News

Upcoming Events

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

Upcoming Webinars
November 9, 2022
Free Webinar

Sungrow ESS: Technology to stabilise the grid

Upcoming Webinars
November 22, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge
© Solar Media Limited 2022