Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Italy receives 17.5GW solar PV bids in latest renewables auction

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Policy, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Juniper Green Energy commissions 217MWp solar project in Maharashtra

News

APAC led 589GW global PV inverters shipments in 2024

News

Trump executive order creating fresh anxiety in US solar market

News

PV Price Watch: China’s polysilicon and wafers see price hikes across the board

News

Italy receives 17.5GW solar PV bids in latest renewables auction

News

Australian solar PV power plants see curtailment above 25% in 2024

News

BayWa r.e. secures US$3.5 billion in funds to build its renewables portfolio

News

Invenergy commissions 250MW solar project in Indiana

News

Sunnova, Omnidian enter into US$7 million stalking horse asset purchase agreement

News

US DOE claims ‘green agenda’ risks ‘100 times’ more blackouts – industry disagrees

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Trina Solar ISBU's Orani project in Italy.
The Italian energy management agency, GSE, aims to allocate between 600MW and 8GW of solar PV in the newest auction. Image: Trina Solar ISBU.

Solar firms submitted over 1,300 expressions of interest to the latest Italian government renewable energy tender, for a combined 17.5GW of proposed generation capacity.

Held by Italy’s energy management agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), this is the first tender under a new ministerial decree “FER X Transitory”.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The strike price for the auction has been set at €76.369/MWh (US$89.3/MWh), with a maximum and minimum strike price of €90.689/MWh and €62.05/MWh, respectively.

Solar PV projects that have been selected to participate in the auction will have between 14 July and 12 September 2025 to submit a participation request.

The government set a maximum capacity of 8GW available to award , with a minimum target of 1GW. The minimum threshold – 600MW – is nearly double the amount of solar capacity awarded in the last few Italian tenders. The last two auctions ended up awarding 278.5MW and 321.6MW of solar PV, respectively.

Italy’s solar sector has been growing steadily over the last three years. 2024 saw utility-scale installations increase by 163% year-on-year to over 3GW, sustaining capacity additions even as residential figures declined by around a quarter, according to the national trade association Italia Solare.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (MASE) launched a new agrivoltaics (agriPV) tender, with €323 million available. This was because the previous tender did not allocate all the €1.7 billion of available funds.

More details regarding the new renewables auction, can be accessed here (in Italian).

auction and tender, GSE, italy, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Aerial view of a solar PV plant in India from Tata Power

India to add 28.3GW solar PV in FY26

July 8, 2025
Energy consultancy JMK Research has forecast 28.3GW of utility-scale and residential solar PV to be installed in India during fiscal year 2026.
Acciona Energia secures financing on 480MW Australian PV plant
Premium

NEM data spotlight: Rooftop solar prices spike to AU$225.57/MWh in Australia

July 8, 2025
In the latest NEM data spotlight, solar generation in Australia reached its yearly lowest month, while rooftop solar prices spiked to AU$225.57/MWh.
PV modules on a field from Enerparc.

Germany innovation tender ends up four times oversubscribed with €0.0615/kWh average price

July 4, 2025
Germany’s latest innovation tender has awarded 488MW of co-located capacity, with all the projects being solar PV tied with energy storage.
Image: Unsplash

Capital Dynamics secures financing for 160MW Spanish PV portfolio

July 2, 2025
Asset management firm Capital Dynamics has secured €110 million (US$129.4 million) in financing for three solar PV projects in Spain.
Quinbrook powers Cleve Hill, UK's largest operational solar PV plant

Quinbrook powers 373MW UK solar PV plant, country’s ‘largest’

July 2, 2025
Investment manager Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has begun commercial operations at a 373MW solar PV plant in the UK.
Supported by 11 international banks globally, the debt term for the loan has been extended to 2029. Image: Zelestra.

Zelestra secures US$282 million financing for 220MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

July 1, 2025
Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Zelestra has secured financing and reached financial close for its 220MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Caelux ships first order of perovskite glass technology

News

BayWa r.e. secures US$3.5 billion in funds to build its renewables portfolio

News

Chinese government pushes for PV production cuts in a bid to curb price competition

News

US DOE claims ‘green agenda’ risks ‘100 times’ more blackouts – industry disagrees

News

Australian solar PV power plants see curtailment above 25% in 2024

News

Invenergy commissions 250MW solar project in Indiana

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

EU PVSEC 2025

Solar Media Events
September 22, 2025
Bilbao, Spain

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.