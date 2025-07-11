Italy receives 17.5GW solar PV bids in latest renewables auction

The strike price for the auction has been set at €76.369/MWh (US$89.3/MWh), with a maximum and minimum strike price of €90.689/MWh and €62.05/MWh, respectively.

Solar PV projects that have been selected to participate in the auction will have between 14 July and 12 September 2025 to submit a participation request.

The government set a maximum capacity of 8GW available to award , with a minimum target of 1GW. The minimum threshold – 600MW – is nearly double the amount of solar capacity awarded in the last few Italian tenders. The last two auctions ended up awarding 278.5MW and 321.6MW of solar PV, respectively.

Italy’s solar sector has been growing steadily over the last three years. 2024 saw utility-scale installations increase by 163% year-on-year to over 3GW, sustaining capacity additions even as residential figures declined by around a quarter, according to the national trade association Italia Solare.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (MASE) launched a new agrivoltaics (agriPV) tender, with €323 million available. This was because the previous tender did not allocate all the €1.7 billion of available funds.

More details regarding the new renewables auction, can be accessed here (in Italian).