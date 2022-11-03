Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Actis-backed Rezolv Energy to develop Europe’s ‘largest’ PV plant in Romania

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Actis-backed Rezolv Energy to develop Europe’s ‘largest’ PV plant in Romania

News

Module assembly company Mission Solar Energy to increase US manufacturing to 1GW

News

Sunrun CEO calls for action to reduce US solar import delays

News

New scrutiny on European module buying: can domestic manufacturing come to the rescue?

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

Erthos secures deals to install ‘earth-mounted’ solar tech at 121MW of projects

News

rPlus Energies breaks ground on 200MW Utah solar project

News

Equinor acquires Danish solar developer BeGreen, comes with 6GW PV pipeline

News

US and UAE sign global clean energy partnership to bring US$100 billion of investment

News

Middle income US households accounted for a third of rooftop solar installs in 2021

News

PV Price Watch: TCL Zhonghuan drops wafer prices for the first time this year, industry expected to follow

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Acquired from Monsson Group, the plant is expected to include 1.6 million solar panels, be operational by 2025 and generate an annual average of 1,500GWh of power. Image: Unsplash.

Rezolv Energy, backed by sustainable infrastructure investor Actis, has acquired rights to a 1,044MW PV plant in western Romania. Actis has said the project is “expected to be the largest solar PV plant in Europe”.

Acquired from Monsson Group, the plant is expected to include 1.6 million solar panels, be operational by 2025 and generate an annual average of 1,500GWh of power.

Actis said that the power will be sold through long-term power purchase agreements to commercial and industrial users, though it has not specified if these have yet been agreed. It’s also “likely” to include a 135MW battery storage system, though this is also yet to be confirmed.

The project will also be integrated with symbiotic agricultural activities, with poor agricultural land being transformed into pasture for sheep and beekeeping included to increase biodiversity. Agrivoltaic projects such as this have become increasingly prevalent, such as the Land of the Sun project in Italy.

“We are moving into a new era for renewable energy in Europe. Projects like this will give us the scale to provide highly competitive, subsidy-free clean power at a stable price for industrial and commercial users.” Jim Campion, chief executive of Rezolv Energy said. “It will also make a significant contribution to Europe’s twin objectives of increasing its energy independence and reducing its net emissions to zero.”

Rezolv was launched by Actis earlier this year in order to “build a new era of sustainable power in Central and South-Eastern Europe”, the company said.

Indeed, Romania is forecast to experience a ‘renewables wave’ in the coming years. “This market is really hot, everyone is trying to get their share,” Panos Kefalas, senior associate for South Eastern European markets at consultancy Aurora Energy Research has said.

Investment in solar PV in Romania is continuing to grow, as developer Econergy has recently bolstered its Romanian and Eastern European presence with more construction contracts.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

8 November 2022
For anyone installing, investing in or selling solar PV equipment, this webinar will explain the advantages of the new Solis S6 hybrid inverter. With energy prices likely to continue to rise, energy storage becomes a critical choice for many. Choosing the right solution for the right scenario is vital and Solis will walk you through why this inverter is the right choice, highlighting the technological advancements versus its predecessor, the S5.

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

9 November 2022
Join us for this webinar on key strategies to mitigate PV supply chain risk. We'll be covering geographic diversification, ESG and quality, emerging PV technologies and exploring the prospects of a European manufacturing boom.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
actis, developer, europe, LargeScaleCEE, rezolv energy, romania, solar pv

Read Next

New scrutiny on European module buying: can domestic manufacturing come to the rescue?

November 3, 2022
Solar Media’s head of Market Research, Finlay Colville, examines the state of European PV manufacturing and discusses whether the continent’s domestic production will ever rise to sufficient levels to support the energy transition

rPlus Energies breaks ground on 200MW Utah solar project

November 2, 2022
rPlus Energies, the Salt Lake City-based renewables developer, has broken ground on the 200MW Appaloosa Solar 1 project in Iron County, Utah.

Equinor acquires Danish solar developer BeGreen, comes with 6GW PV pipeline

November 2, 2022
Norwegian energy company Equinor has acquired Danish solar developer BeGreen, strengthening Equinor’s solar PV portfolio and capabilities.

SB Energy and Google pen 942MW PPA for four Texas solar projects

November 2, 2022
California-based renewables operator SB Energy has sealed a 942MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Google for power produced in four of its Texas-based solar projects. The power will be used to fuel a data centre in Midlothian, Texas.

EIB commits €30 billion to REPowerEU clean energy scheme to secure EU’s renewables future

November 1, 2022
The European Investment Bank (EIB) will support the RePowerEU scheme with €30 billion (US$29.7 billion) in loans and equity financing over the next five years, as it looks to secure Europe’s renewable energy future and reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

Econergy signs EPC deals for 172MW of Romanian solar

November 1, 2022
Renewables developer Econergy Renewable Energy has finalised the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreements for 172MW worth of solar PV projects in Romania.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: TCL Zhonghuan drops wafer prices for the first time this year, industry expected to follow

News

EIB commits €30 billion to REPowerEU clean energy scheme to secure EU’s renewables future

News

Erthos secures deals to install ‘earth-mounted’ solar tech at 121MW of projects

News

LONGi launches new Hi-MO 6 HPBC module for distributed generation market

News

Meyer Burger board agrees capital raise to fund manufacturing buildout to 3GW

News

Econergy signs EPC deals for 172MW of Romanian solar

News

Upcoming Events

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

Upcoming Webinars
November 9, 2022
Free Webinar

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2022