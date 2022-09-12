Subscribe
Group Licence
News

NextEnergy developing 87MWp agrivoltaics project paired with battery storage in Italy

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

NextEnergy developing 87MWp agrivoltaics project paired with battery storage in Italy

News

Amp Energy India, Websol Energy Systems create JV for 1.2GW of solar cell and module capacity

News

Ilmatar to build 550MW solar PV project in Sweden

News

LONGi launches new 66-cell PV module for European solar market

News

Fortescue eyes green hydrogen project with 9.2GW of solar and wind in Egypt

News

‘Japan’s large-scale solar pipeline drying up’ after heavily undersubscribed PV auction  

News

PV Hardware plans 6GW solar tracker manufacturing factory in Texas

News

EU generated record 12% of electricity from solar in summer 2022

News

Maxeon Solar Technologies parts ways with CEO as it eyes ‘next phase of growth’

News

Singapore bets big on power imports

Featured Articles, Features
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An agrivoltaics research project in Colorado, US. Image: Solar FlexRack/Werner Slocum, NREL.

Starlight, the renewables development unit of solar investor and asset manager NextEnergy Group, is progressing with an 87MWp agrivoltaics project in Italy that will be co-located with a 23MW battery energy storage system.

Due to be constructed in the province of Naples, the project is currently at an advanced stage of development and will span around 140 hectares when complete.

The plant, called Land of the Sun, will feature bifacial modules and trackers, while the solar arrays will be installed more than 2 metres above ground, with gaps between them of 4 – 6 metres.

Agricultural activities at the site will be divided into seven clusters: livestock, hemp, horticulture, honey, outdoor poultry farms, vertical farming and medical plants.

Starlight has partnered with agricultural association Coldiretti to increase stakeholder engagement and to study soil conditions.

The partners behind the project aim to rejuvenate the soil quality on site by sowing seeds such as hemp that provide regenerative properties, hopefully allowing land to be given back to farmers in a much better condition at the end of the solar plant’s life. 

“The underlying concept of agri-eco-voltaics is fantastic, by taking an innovative photovoltaic system and combining it with modern and sustainable agriculture, we are able to maximise land use to help face current economic and social challenges,” said Aldo Beolchini, chief investment officer at NextEnergy Capital.  

Formed by NextEnergy Group in March, Starlight aims to develop 5GW of solar PV projects in the next three years.

The unit’s expansion into agrivoltaics comes after Italy’s government recently launched a €1.5 billion (US$1.5 billion) scheme that aims to incentivise the installation of agrivoltaic projects in the country.

Earlier this year, Cero Generation, a solar portfolio company of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, closed financing on a 70MW agrivoltaic project in Italy’s Lazio region that is expected to be operational next year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
agrivoltaics, italy, nextenergy, solar-plus-storage, Starlight

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Singapore bets big on power imports

September 9, 2022
As Singapore battles the need to decarbonise without the land availability to establish sufficient large-scale renewables plants, Jules Scully looks at prospective power import projects and the consortiums behind them.

Powertis, ACEA to co-develop 340MW of solar PV in Italy

September 8, 2022
Soltec, through its subsidiary Powertis, has entered in an agreement with multi-utility group ACEA to co-develop 340MW of solar PV in Italy.

PV Tech Power volume 32 out now: the rise of solar-plus, meeting the PV cybersecurity challenge and more

September 7, 2022
The Q3 2022 edition of our downstream solar journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download, featuring in-depth coverage on the rise of solar-plus.

Naturgy enters Australia’s PV market with hybrid solar-plus-storage project acquisition

September 5, 2022
Naturgy has bought a large-scale hybrid solar-plus-storage project in development in Australia.

Solar PV deployment in Italy reached more than 1GW during H1 2022

August 31, 2022
Italy is on track to have its best year for solar PV deployment in a decade as installs jumped during H1 2022, according to new figures from industry association Italia Solare.

Italy to allocate US$1.5 billion for 375MW of agrivoltaics

August 29, 2022
The Italian Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies (Mipaaf) has launched a €1.5 billion (US$1.5 billion) scheme that aims to incentivise the installation of agrivoltaic projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Japan’s large-scale solar pipeline drying up’ after heavily undersubscribed PV auction  

News

PV Hardware plans 6GW solar tracker manufacturing factory in Texas

News

Singapore bets big on power imports

Featured Articles, Features

EU generated record 12% of electricity from solar in summer 2022

News

Maxeon Solar Technologies parts ways with CEO as it eyes ‘next phase of growth’

News

TOPCon-production and Heterojunction-capex defining PV cell technology trends for 2023-2025

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022