Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Adani Green Energy operating portfolio surpasses 10GW, buys cleaning robots from Airtouch

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Meyer Burger raises US$228 million in share rights issue

News

Sunnova to expand virtual power plants to manage solar and storage grid connections in the US

News

Goldman Sachs Renewable Power spin-out MN8 raises US$325 million in private placement

News

Adani Green Energy operating portfolio surpasses 10GW, buys cleaning robots from Airtouch

News

Erthos secures 180MW community solar portfolio in Texas

News

European Commission investigates Chinese consortia for ‘market distortion’ via Romanian solar investment

News

Recurrent Energy bags €110 million for PV pipeline and IPP transition

News

Malaysia launches 2GW large-scale solar tender

News

LONGi launches Hi-MO X6 module series for use in ‘damp heat’ environments

News

Tata Power commissions 200MW solar project in India

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Airtouch will provide cleaning robots for several solar PV projects in Rajasthan. Image: Airtouch Solar

Indian renewables company Adani Green Energy’s operational portfolio has surpassed 10GW, with solar accounting for about two-thirds of the operating capacity.

Currently, Adani Green Energy’s renewables portfolio consists of 7,393MW of solar, 1,401MW of wind and 2,140 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity. The company claimed that its operating renewables portfolio of 10,934MW is the largest in India.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

As of the end of February 2024, India’s cumulative solar installation capacity reached 75.58GW, according to India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Of this capacity, ground-mounted solar PV plants accounted for 59.08GW. The installed capacity of grid-connected rooftop solar systems and hybrid projects with solar components were 11.08GW and 2.57GW respectively. Off-grid solar systems’ capacity reached 2.85GW.

Last month, Adani Green Energy commissioned 1GW of solar capacity at its Khavda solar PV park, located in the Indian state of Gujarat. Construction was completed in less than a year, and is in line with the company’s goal to build 30GW of capacity in Khavda in the coming five years. Once completed, what the company calls the world’s “largest” solar PV project would span over 538km2 of land, five times the size of Paris.

Looking ahead, Adani Green Energy plans to bring 2,848MW of renewable capacity this year.

Cleaning robots agreement with Airtouch

Adani Green Energy has also signed a US$6 million deal with Israel-based robotic module cleaning technology company Airtouch Solar to procure cleaning robots for solar modules.

Airtouch will provide its latest series of robots, AT 4.1, for several solar PV projects in Rajasthan, India. According to Airtouch, the cleaning systems can prevent dust accumulation on solar panels with zero water usage. The installation of the robotic systems is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Airtouch said the order was part of an agreement signed by both companies, which enabled Adani Green Energy to place additional orders for Airtouch systems from time to time.

The latest agreement followed another agreement between two companies last year. Under the agreement, which constituted about US$2.5 million, Airtouch Solar supplied and installed its robotic dry cleaning systems for solar modules in Adani Green Energy’s solar projects in Rajasthan.

Currently, Airtouch has entered into agreements with customers to install its cleaning products on solar projects with a total capacity of around 8.3GWp, of which over 4.4GWp had already been installed.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the Solar Finance & Investment Asia Summit in Singapore, 24-25 September. The event will bring together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

24 September 2024
Singapore, Asia
Returning after a short hiatus, the re-launched 8th Annual Solar Finance and Investment Asia Summit brings together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
adani green energy, Airtouch Solar, india, pv power plants, SFIAsia, solar pv

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Malaysia launches 2GW large-scale solar tender

News

India reimposes ALMM, eliminates exemption for open access and rooftop solar

News

China calls for WTO to investigate IRA, alleging ‘discrimination against goods of Chinese origin’

News

LONGi launches Hi-MO X6 module series for use in ‘damp heat’ environments

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024