Adani Green Energy operating portfolio surpasses 10GW, buys cleaning robots from Airtouch

As of the end of February 2024, India’s cumulative solar installation capacity reached 75.58GW, according to India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Of this capacity, ground-mounted solar PV plants accounted for 59.08GW. The installed capacity of grid-connected rooftop solar systems and hybrid projects with solar components were 11.08GW and 2.57GW respectively. Off-grid solar systems’ capacity reached 2.85GW.

Last month, Adani Green Energy commissioned 1GW of solar capacity at its Khavda solar PV park, located in the Indian state of Gujarat. Construction was completed in less than a year, and is in line with the company’s goal to build 30GW of capacity in Khavda in the coming five years. Once completed, what the company calls the world’s “largest” solar PV project would span over 538km2 of land, five times the size of Paris.

Looking ahead, Adani Green Energy plans to bring 2,848MW of renewable capacity this year.

Cleaning robots agreement with Airtouch

Adani Green Energy has also signed a US$6 million deal with Israel-based robotic module cleaning technology company Airtouch Solar to procure cleaning robots for solar modules.

Airtouch will provide its latest series of robots, AT 4.1, for several solar PV projects in Rajasthan, India. According to Airtouch, the cleaning systems can prevent dust accumulation on solar panels with zero water usage. The installation of the robotic systems is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Airtouch said the order was part of an agreement signed by both companies, which enabled Adani Green Energy to place additional orders for Airtouch systems from time to time.

The latest agreement followed another agreement between two companies last year. Under the agreement, which constituted about US$2.5 million, Airtouch Solar supplied and installed its robotic dry cleaning systems for solar modules in Adani Green Energy’s solar projects in Rajasthan.

Currently, Airtouch has entered into agreements with customers to install its cleaning products on solar projects with a total capacity of around 8.3GWp, of which over 4.4GWp had already been installed.