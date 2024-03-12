Adani commissions 1GW at Khavda PV park, world’s “largest” solar project

Indian renewables company Adani Green Energy has commissioned 1GW of solar capacity at its Khavda solar PV park, located in the Indian state of Gujarat.
Construction was completed in less than a year, and is in line with the company’s goal to build 30GW of capacity in Khavda in the coming five years. Once completed, what the company calls the world’s “largest” solar PV project, would span over 538km2 of land, five times the size of Paris.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The first gigawatt capacity required the installation of nearly 2.4 million PV modules, however the company did not disclose which technology it used for the solar panels. Furthermore, this brings the company’s renewables operational capacity to over 9GW, as it targets 45GW of installed renewables capacity by 2030.
Adani closed financing for 2.1GW of capacity of the Khavda project last December, and secured US$1.36 billion in debt facility.
Located in western India, the entire project aims to deploy waterless cleaning robots, due to the aridity of the region and address the dust accumulation on the solar panels, while saving water.
Gujarat is one of the major solar hotspots in the country, behind only Rajasthan in terms of installed capacity. Last year, the state of Gujarat installed 1.3GW of PV capacity. However, solar additions in the country were down by 28% in 2023 due to a 42.5% drop in the commissioning of new utility-scale project capacity.