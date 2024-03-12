Adani commissions 1GW at Khavda PV park, world’s “largest” solar project

The first gigawatt capacity required the installation of nearly 2.4 million PV modules, however the company did not disclose which technology it used for the solar panels. Furthermore, this brings the company’s renewables operational capacity to over 9GW, as it targets 45GW of installed renewables capacity by 2030.

Adani closed financing for 2.1GW of capacity of the Khavda project last December, and secured US$1.36 billion in debt facility.

Located in western India, the entire project aims to deploy waterless cleaning robots, due to the aridity of the region and address the dust accumulation on the solar panels, while saving water.

Gujarat is one of the major solar hotspots in the country, behind only Rajasthan in terms of installed capacity. Last year, the state of Gujarat installed 1.3GW of PV capacity. However, solar additions in the country were down by 28% in 2023 due to a 42.5% drop in the commissioning of new utility-scale project capacity.