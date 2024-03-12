Subscribe To Premium
Adani commissions 1GW at Khavda PV park, world’s “largest” solar project

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Adani commissions 1GW at Khavda PV park, world's "largest" solar project

BrightNight and ACEN to develop 1GWac renewables portfolio in the Philippines

Japan Climate Transition Bond supports perovskite solar and battery storage R&D

SolarEdge and Swedish council sign agriPV pilot partnership

Enerfín powers 128MWp solar PV plant in Colombia, country’s first over 20MW capacity

Primergy raises US$588 million in funding for 408MWac Ash Creek solar-plus-storage project in Texas

Iberdrola inks PPA for 550MW solar PV plants in Spain

Aiko enters Australia with 2GW n-type ABC module supply deals

NTPC begins construction at 630MW Barethi solar project in India

Sembcorp secures 440MW solar-plus-wind hybrid project in India, debuts solar plant in Indonesia

Adani Green Energy project in Khavda
Adani’s Khavda solar PV project aims to build 30GW of solar capacity in the Indian state of Gujarat. Image: Adani Green Energy

Indian renewables company Adani Green Energy has commissioned 1GW of solar capacity at its Khavda solar PV park, located in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Construction was completed in less than a year, and is in line with the company’s goal to build 30GW of capacity in Khavda in the coming five years. Once completed, what the company calls the world’s “largest” solar PV project, would span over 538km2 of land, five times the size of Paris.

The first gigawatt capacity required the installation of nearly 2.4 million PV modules, however the company did not disclose which technology it used for the solar panels. Furthermore, this brings the company’s renewables operational capacity to over 9GW, as it targets 45GW of installed renewables capacity by 2030.

Adani closed financing for 2.1GW of capacity of the Khavda project last December, and secured US$1.36 billion in debt facility.

Located in western India, the entire project aims to deploy waterless cleaning robots, due to the aridity of the region and address the dust accumulation on the solar panels, while saving water.

Gujarat is one of the major solar hotspots in the country, behind only Rajasthan in terms of installed capacity. Last year, the state of Gujarat installed 1.3GW of PV capacity. However, solar additions in the country were down by 28% in 2023 due to a 42.5% drop in the commissioning of new utility-scale project capacity.

adani, adani green energy, gujarat, india, khavda solar plant, largest solar park, robot cleaners, waterless

