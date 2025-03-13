Adapture Renewables acquires 110MW solar-plus-storage project in Colorado

US developer Adapture Renewables has acquired a project from Samsung C&T Renewables, which consists of a 110MW solar project co-located with a 110MW battery energy storage system (BESS).
Announced 11 March, the Haynach project is located in Colorado, US, and marks Adapture’s first project within the state. Haynach is expected to be operational by 2029.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Colorado, where the acquired solar and BESS project is located, has a goal set by Governor Jared Polis of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2040.
In a July 2023 report from American Clean Power, the state had a clean energy capacity of 6,892MW, 237MW of which was energy storage. As noted in the report:
“By 2030, Colorado anticipates adding to its grid 4,000MW of solar, 4,250MW of land-based wind power, and 1,250MW of battery storage.”
Colorado is not part of a Regional Transmission Organisation (RTO) or an Independent System Operator (ISO). The state has two investor-owned electric utilities, regulated by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC)—Black Hills Energy and Public Service Company of Colorado, known as Xcel Energy. Coloradans are also served by 29 municipal utilities and 22 rural electric cooperatives not regulated by the PUC.
Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.News.