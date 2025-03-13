Adapture Renewables acquires 110MW solar-plus-storage project in Colorado

Colorado, where the acquired solar and BESS project is located, has a goal set by Governor Jared Polis of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2040.

In a July 2023 report from American Clean Power, the state had a clean energy capacity of 6,892MW, 237MW of which was energy storage. As noted in the report:

“By 2030, Colorado anticipates adding to its grid 4,000MW of solar, 4,250MW of land-based wind power, and 1,250MW of battery storage.”

Colorado is not part of a Regional Transmission Organisation (RTO) or an Independent System Operator (ISO). The state has two investor-owned electric utilities, regulated by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC)—Black Hills Energy and Public Service Company of Colorado, known as Xcel Energy. Coloradans are also served by 29 municipal utilities and 22 rural electric cooperatives not regulated by the PUC.

