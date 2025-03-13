Subscribe To Premium
Adapture Renewables acquires 110MW solar-plus-storage project in Colorado

By April Bonner
Nigeria to build 1.2GW PV module assembly plant

JA Solar to supply 260MW of TOPCon modules to Exel Solar

Osaka Gas, Clean Max form JV to develop 400MW of renewables in India

Rio Tinto pens solar PV and battery storage offtake deal for Queensland aluminium plants

Fraunhofer ISE: Monocrystalline modules underperformed by 1.2% in 2024

Voltalia signs PPA for 526MW Uzbek hybrid renewables-plus-storage project

Breaking the 2,000V PV system threshold

Sunly secures loan to build 244MW solar PV park in Estonia

Finance hurdles threaten strong PV growth in Africa – Global Solar Council

Adapture Renewables' Catan Solar project in Texas.
The Haynach project will be Adapture’s first in the state of Colorado. Image: Adapture Renewables.

US developer Adapture Renewables has acquired a project from Samsung C&T Renewables, which consists of a 110MW solar project co-located with a 110MW battery energy storage system (BESS).

Announced 11 March, the Haynach project is located in Colorado, US, and marks Adapture’s first project within the state. Haynach is expected to be operational by 2029.

Colorado, where the acquired solar and BESS project is located, has a goal set by Governor Jared Polis of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2040.

In a July 2023 report from American Clean Power, the state had a clean energy capacity of 6,892MW, 237MW of which was energy storage. As noted in the report:

“By 2030, Colorado anticipates adding to its grid 4,000MW of solar, 4,250MW of land-based wind power, and 1,250MW of battery storage.”

Colorado is not part of a Regional Transmission Organisation (RTO) or an Independent System Operator (ISO). The state has two investor-owned electric utilities, regulated by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC)—Black Hills Energy and Public Service Company of Colorado, known as Xcel Energy. Coloradans are also served by 29 municipal utilities and 22 rural electric cooperatives not regulated by the PUC.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.News.

