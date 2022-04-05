Solar Media
News

AEP Energy Partners seeks renewables PPAs in PJM region

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

AEP Energy Partners seeks renewables PPAs in PJM region

News

How US solar manufacturers can compete with China as decentralisation of PV production grows

Features, Interviews, News

Enphase bolsters manufacturing capacity with Flex deal in Romania

News

Tata Power commissions India’s ‘largest single-axis solar tracker system’

News

Ib vogt, ACEN form joint venture to develop utility-scale solar in Asia-Pacific

News

ReNew forms JV to develop green hydrogen strategy in India

News

Tongwei investing US$1.9bn in 32GW of new solar cell capacity

News

25GW by 2025: How Lightsource bp is ‘building the machine’ to lead a global solar charge

Featured Articles, Features, Interviews

Portugal’s new government brings forward 80% renewables target to 2026

News

EDP expands Polish solar presence with acquisition of installer Soon Energy

News
AEPEP aims to sign solar PPAs with a duration of up to 15 years. Image: Sonnedix.

A subsidiary of US utility American Electric Power has launched a request for proposals process as it looks to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs) for new and existing solar and wind facilities located in the PJM service region.

AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP) is seeking PPAs of ten, 12 or 15 years for new renewables projects and five to 15 years for existing assets to support the company’s growing retail and wholesale loads in Ohio.

Notice of intent to bid should be submitted to AEPEP by 13 April, with proposal packages due by 28 April.

As well as selling renewable energy through long-term contracts with utilities, cooperatives, municipalities and corporate customers, AEPEP offers wholesale power supply products across the US.

The announcement comes after the company issued a RFP in October for off-take from 300 – 500MW of solar, wind and standalone battery energy storage systems, also in the PJM region.

Efforts are underway in the PJM area to clear a backlog of projects that included 136GW of solar capacity as of February. The power grid operator’s planning committee has endorsed a new transition proposal designed to get projects through the planning pipeline faster.

