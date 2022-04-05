AEP Energy Partners seeks renewables PPAs in PJM region

AEPEP aims to sign solar PPAs with a duration of up to 15 years. Image: Sonnedix.

A subsidiary of US utility American Electric Power has launched a request for proposals process as it looks to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs) for new and existing solar and wind facilities located in the PJM service region.

AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP) is seeking PPAs of ten, 12 or 15 years for new renewables projects and five to 15 years for existing assets to support the company’s growing retail and wholesale loads in Ohio.

Notice of intent to bid should be submitted to AEPEP by 13 April, with proposal packages due by 28 April.

As well as selling renewable energy through long-term contracts with utilities, cooperatives, municipalities and corporate customers, AEPEP offers wholesale power supply products across the US.

The announcement comes after the company issued a RFP in October for off-take from 300 – 500MW of solar, wind and standalone battery energy storage systems, also in the PJM region.