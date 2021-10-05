AEP Energy seeks up to 500MW of renewables, storage in PJM area

An operational solar project in Ohio. Image: United Renewable Energy.

A subsidiary of US utility American Electric Power has issued a request for proposals for off-take from between 300MW and 500MW of solar, wind and standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the PJM Interconnection area.

AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP) is seeking renewables purchase agreements of ten, 12 or 15 years for solar as well as build-own-transfer BESS that will begin operations between 2022 and 2024.

The company, which will use the contracted offtake to support its growing retail and wholesale loads in PJM, is looking for BESS proposals from installations up to 50MW with a minimum four-hour duration.

Notice of intent to bid should be received by 13 October and proposals are due by 27 October.

AEPEP said it has completed negotiations with projects submitted into its March request for proposals, which also looked to procure up to 500MW of renewables and storage in the PJM area, which covers all or parts of 13 US states and the District of Columbia.

AEPEP last month signed an additional long-term renewable energy purchase agreement with Doral Renewables for the second, 360MWdc phase of the Mammoth solar project in Indiana.

Serving residential and business customers in six states and Washington, D.C, AEPEP and its affiliates own more than 1.9GW of solar, wind and energy storage projects.