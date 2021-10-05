Solar Media
News

AEP Energy seeks up to 500MW of renewables, storage in PJM area

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

AEP Energy seeks up to 500MW of renewables, storage in PJM area

News

Australian federal government’s ARENA plan open to serious legal challenge, says expert

News

Photovolatility: What’s caused the surging price of PV modules?

Featured Articles, Features

Turkey to support 1.5GW of solar PV through latest tender

News

Adani completes SB Energy India acquisition, adds over 4GW of solar to portfolio

News

Total Eren signs solar monitoring agreement with Inaccess

News

FERC rolls back ‘anti-renewables’ policy in PJM market

News

EFG Hermes’ Vortex platform to invest €625m in Ignis Energy’s growth

News

US renewables production hits mid-year all-time high, with solar rising almost 25%

News

JA Solar partners with waterproof tech firm for BIPV solutions

News
An operational solar project in Ohio. Image: United Renewable Energy.

A subsidiary of US utility American Electric Power has issued a request for proposals for off-take from between 300MW and 500MW of solar, wind and standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the PJM Interconnection area.

AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP) is seeking renewables purchase agreements of ten, 12 or 15 years for solar as well as build-own-transfer BESS that will begin operations between 2022 and 2024.

The company, which will use the contracted offtake to support its growing retail and wholesale loads in PJM, is looking for BESS proposals from installations up to 50MW with a minimum four-hour duration.

Notice of intent to bid should be received by 13 October and proposals are due by 27 October.

AEPEP said it has completed negotiations with projects submitted into its March request for proposals, which also looked to procure up to 500MW of renewables and storage in the PJM area, which covers all or parts of 13 US states and the District of Columbia.

AEPEP last month signed an additional long-term renewable energy purchase agreement with Doral Renewables for the second, 360MWdc phase of the Mammoth solar project in Indiana.

Serving residential and business customers in six states and Washington, D.C, AEPEP and its affiliates own more than 1.9GW of solar, wind and energy storage projects.

aep energy, aep energy partners, american electric power, battery energy storage, pjm, pjm interconnection, request for proposals, us solar, us utility

