Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

PJM advances efforts to clear renewables backlog with interconnection reform process

By Jules Scully
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

PJM advances efforts to clear renewables backlog with interconnection reform process

News

SOLEK forms deal with BlackRock to build up to 200MW of solar in Chile

News

CPUC approves plans to add 18.8GW of solar, 15GW of battery storage by 2032

News

Duke Energy to exit coal by 2035, plans US$63bn capex investment over five years

News

Australia’s Fortescue plans renewables hub featuring 3.3GW of solar

News

Solariant Capital, Daiwa unit partner to develop US solar and storage pipeline

News

Silicon Ranch selects Black & Veatch to build 125MW project in Georgia

News

Scatec to build 532MW solar project in Brazil, brings regional pipeline to 2GW+

News

France to target at least 100GW of deployed solar by 2050, Macron says

News

US trade bodies slam ‘self-interested’ solar tariff investigation request

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 3MW project in North Carolina. Image: Cypress Creek Renewables.

US power grid operator PJM Interconnection is progressing with efforts to transition to a new interconnection process as it looks to clear a backlog of projects including more than 136GW of solar capacity.

The regional transmission organisation’s planning committee has widely endorsed a new transition proposal designed to get projects through the planning pipeline faster.

Ken Seiler, vice president of planning at PJM, said the organisation is prioritising more than 1,200 projects in its backlog, most of them renewables, which represent more than 100GW of nameplate capacity.

“We are focused on moving those through the system and streamlining the process as much as possible, and getting real projects interconnected to the queue,” Seiler said, adding: “We are going to see a better, faster, more efficient way to integrate projects into the system and enable states to meet their renewable portfolio goals.”

The PJM currently has more than 288GW of clean energy capacity in its interconnection queue, including over 136GW of solar and 34GW of hybrid plants, according to industry association Advanced Energy Economy (AEE), which said all the projects in the queue have been waiting for one year or more.

Over the past five years, AEE said that renewables developers have withdrawn more than 1,000 clean energy projects from the PJM interconnection queue, including more than 77GWMW of solar, wind and battery storage projects.

As part of the transition plan, Seiler said that while projects that entered the queue before 2021 will be prioritised, the organisation is “not closing the door on new projects”.

The planning committee has already endorsed a streamlined process that would allow certain projects that don’t contribute to the need for network upgrades to complete a new service study process early. Meanwhile, the new transition plan would prioritise about half of the 2,500 projects in the queue, including fast-tracking about 450 plants, with the new process being applied to projects beginning in 2024.

Pending approval from two more committees, PJM expects to file the interconnection changes with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in May, with the effective date of the transition set to be Q4 2022 or Q1 2023.

The renewables sector in PJM was boosted by a rule change announced by FERC last year that amended the minimum offer price rule (MOPR), allowing certain resources that receive state support to participate in PJM’s capacity auction without being subject to the rule.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
advanced energy economy, ferc, grid congestion, grid connection, pjm, pjm interconnection, policy, RTOs

Read Next

US trade bodies slam ‘self-interested’ solar tariff investigation request

February 10, 2022
Renewable energy trade associations have hit out at a new tariff investigation request from a US solar manufacturer, warning that the filings could derail efforts to tackle the climate crisis and slow economic growth.

US community solar sector boosted by policy support from states

February 9, 2022
Community solar deployment in the US is set to be boosted by support programmes and clean energy commitments from state governments, according to Wood Mackenzie, which has increased its install projections in spite of interconnection challenges facing the segment.

Auxin Solar calls for US investigation into tariff circumvention by Southeast Asia-based companies

February 9, 2022
Auxin Solar has asked the US Department of Commerce to investigate whether Southeast Asia-based companies are circumventing US anti-dumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) orders on cells and modules from China.

China says US Section 201 extension will distort international trade

February 7, 2022
President Joe Biden’s move to extend tariffs on imported solar modules and cells will distort international trade, China's commerce ministry has said.

Scatec puts Indian PV project on hold due to ‘lack of domestic module supply’, import duty

February 4, 2022
Norwegian independent power producer (IPP) Scatec said it has put on hold a 900MW solar project in India due to a lack of supply of domestic modules and the upcoming introduction of a new import duty.

Biden administration confirms Section 201 extension, bifacial exemption

February 4, 2022
Section 201 tariffs on solar imports to the US will be extended by four years, however bifacial panels will continue to be exempt and the tariff rate quota for cell imports doubled.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Duke Energy to exit coal by 2035, plans US$63bn capex investment over five years

News

France to target at least 100GW of deployed solar by 2050, Macron says

News

US trade bodies slam ‘self-interested’ solar tariff investigation request

News

Top 50 most bankable module suppliers in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

Australia’s Fortescue plans renewables hub featuring 3.3GW of solar

News

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV Tech Premium—Celebrate our first anniversary

The indispensable guide for solar industry professionals
Enjoy 50% off