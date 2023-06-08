AES Andes acquires 146MW solar PV plant in Chile

Located in the region of Antofagasta, Chile, the solar park is operational since 2018. Image: EDF.

Energy company AES Andes has acquired a 146MW solar PV plant in Chile from EDF EN Chile and Marubeni Corporation.

Located in the region of Antofagasta, in the solar hotbed of the desert of Atacama, the plant reached commercial operations in April 2018, and for which EDF Renewables Services has conducted operations and maintenance of the Bolero solar park.

With this acquisition, the South American subsidiary of US utility AES Corporation currently operates 249MW of solar PV in the region and has two co-located projects under construction with 418MW of solar capacity and 259MW of battery storage systems with a five-hour capacity.

The Bolero solar park is divided into two sections, with an installed capacity of 60MWp and 86MWp, respectively which are connected by a three-kilometre transmission line to the Laberinto substantion, which AES Andes owns.

“With the acquisition of Bolero Solar, we are accelerating our transformation by incorporating an excellent asset already in operation and expanding our solar hub in the north of the country. This will allow us to increase our capacity in the region and create important synergies in the operation of our photovoltaic plants in the Atacama Desert,” said Javier Dib, CEO of AES Andes.

The company continues its shift towards renewable assets, after announcing the closure of 1.1GW of coal capacity in Chile by January 2025 two years ago. This represented at the time nearly 20% of Chile’s installed coal capacity.