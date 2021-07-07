Solar Media
News

AES to close 1.1GW of coal in Chile amidst renewables shift

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy, Projects
Americas

Latest

AES to close 1.1GW of coal in Chile amidst renewables shift

News

R.Power enters Germany with co-development deal for 80MWp of solar

News

Vietnam remains hugely promising solar market, but cost of capital hurdles remain

News

Solar construction risks mount post-COVID, but Asian lenders remain undeterred

News

New study compares large, oversized modules in dynamic and static load tests

News

FINANCE ROUND-UP: Repsol closes Hecate deal, ForVEI II refinances 45MW of Italian solar, Aquila expands in Portugal

News

Masdar invests US$174m in a 200MW farm in Armenia

News

Q CELLS partners Samsung Electronics on ‘zero energy homes’ initiative

News

Applus+ acquires solar consulting and engineering firm Enertis

News

Acciona Energía shares up 7% on market debut, Greenvolt eyes solar expansion with IPO

News
The agreement with the Chilean government forms part of AES’s decarbonisation and renewable energy strategy. Image: AES Corportation

Power generation and distribution company AES has signed an agreement with the Chilean government to close 1.1GW of its coal power generation in the country as soon as 2025.

Accounting for roughly 20% of Chile’s installed coal capacity, the agreement represents the “single largest coal retirement announcement by any power company in Chile”, according to AES.

Under the plan, AES could retire the plants by January 2025, although this is subject to the requirements of Chile’s power grid.

The announcement is part of AES’s decarbonisation strategy, which involves the sale and retirement of coal assets combined with increased deployment of renewables. It has plans to invest US$3 billion to build 2.3GW of renewables and storage in Chile and Colombia through 2024.

“AES Andes is a great example of how we have committed to responsibly decarbonize the Chilean electricity sector,” said Andrés Gluski, AES president and CEO.

Globally, the company has already announced the sale or retirement of nearly 12GW of coal capacity. It has reaffirmed its 7%-9% average annual growth rate target through 2025, from a base year of 2020.  

The Chilean government was represented by the country’s president Sebastián Piñera, Juan Carlos Jobet, minister of mines and energy and Carolina Schmidt, minister of the environment.

