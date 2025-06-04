Ingeteam, Grenergy increase inverter supply to 2GW for Oasis de Atacama hybrid project in Chile

Together, these phases and the newly signed agreement amount to a total of 2GW. The entire project includes 610 inverters – 410 for battery storage and 200 for PV systems – integrated into 305 energy transformation centres.

The strategic partnership between Ingeteam and Grenergy dates back to 2016. This latest partnership also includes the supply of the power plant controller (PPC) system and commissioning services for various projects. Together, they have developed joint projects with 3.5GW of capacity in key markets including Chile, Spain, Mexico, and Colombia.

David Ruiz de Andrés, CEO of Grenergy, emphasised that the success of their project depends heavily on trusted partners, identifying Ingeteam as a key collaborator. In response, Adolfo Rebollo, CEO of Ingeteam, highlighted their role in supporting Chile’s efforts to decarbonise its economy through the ongoing partnership with Grenergy.

Announced in 2023, the Oasis de Atacama project, is located in northern Chile’s Atacama Desert. It spans across seven phases with a total capacity of 2GW of solar PV and 11GWh of battery energy storage system.

Grenergy sold the first three phases – Quillagua 1, Quillagua 2, and Víctor Jara – to ContourGlobal, a KKR subsidiary, in December 2024, while more recently, the first two phases of the project have been commissioned, as covered by our sister-site Energy-storage.news.

These three phases represent 23% of the project, totalling 451MW of solar PV and 2.5GWh of BESS. As per the agreement, Grenergy retains 1.5GW of PV and 8.5GWh of BESS, which makes up the remaining phases. The deal also included five years of operations and maintenance, as well as battery supply, with grid connection for the first phase.

Grenergy aims to replicate the Oasis de Atacama project with two new solar-plus-storage parks, as part of its €3.5 billion (US$4 billion) investment plan by 2027. The company recently unveiled that it will replicate the hybrid Oasis de Atacama project with another one in Central Chile – called Central Oasis – and one in Spain – Escuderos. Both projects will be built in several phases, with the Chile project targeted to have 1.1GW of solar PV and 3.8GWh of BESS, while the Spanish project will have 200MW of solar PV and 704MWh of BESS.