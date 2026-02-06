Subscribe To Premium
Aiko buys licenses to Maxeon BC solar patents

By Will Norman
February 6, 2026
Sungrow to open PV inverter, ESS manufacturing plant in Poland

Grenergy powers fourth phase of solar-plus-storage Oasis de Atacama project

Green Genius commissions 120.8MW solar project in Latvia

GameChange wins 1.2GW Saudi tracker order

Australia launches formal investigation into solar waste management

GSC: Africa adds record 4.5GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025

Sunwafe selects Tresca to build its 20GW ingot/wafer manufacturing facility in Spain

IRENA: Vietnam is cheapest country for domestic solar production

Drone-based cleaning agent released for agrivoltaic systems

Maxeon solar panels.
Aiko will license all of Maxeon’s back contact (BC) solar cell and module technology patents outside the US. Image: Maxeon.

Chinese solar PV manufacturer Aiko Solar will license a raft of solar cell technology patents from Singapore-based manufacturer Maxeon.

Aiko will license all of Maxeon’s back contact (BC) solar cell and module technology patents outside the US, under an agreement announced today. This includes all of its current patents and those planned to come in over the next five years.

The deal marks a truce in the intellectual property (IP) feud between the two firms, which has seen Maxeon bring multiple patent infringement cases against Aiko in Europe over the last two years, specifically referring to its BC technology. At least one of these was denied by a Dutch court in 2024.

“The successful conclusion of this patent licensing agreement demonstrates both parties’ respect for the value of intellectual property, strengthening intellectual property protection, and promoting technological advancement in the solar industry,” a statement from Maxeon read.

A joint statement from the companies said: “This collaboration reflects a maturing, rules‑based approach among leading technology players, promoting a healthier competitive environment built on intellectual property recognition.”

Financial details of the patent licensing were not disclosed, though BC properties for cell and module are likely valuable to Aiko, which has become a major proponent of BC technology.

The move to license its technology to Aiko follows a difficult and transformative period for Maxeon. Notably, in November 2024 the company announced plans to focus “exclusively” on the US market and sold its non-US assets to its majority shareholder, Chinese technology giant TCL Group.

Like many solar manufacturers, the company has recorded poor financial showings in recent reports. Though unlike its giant Chinese counterparts, Maxeon’s shipments declined by around 90% from 2023 to 2025.

The decline was partially due to disputes with the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency, which has detained Maxeon’s Mexican-made solar modules since late 2024 because their products fell foul of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA).

CBP told PV Tech at the time that Maxeon had not provided “sufficient documentation” to prove its compliance with the rule, which was introduced to prevent products exposed to alleged forced labour in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China from entering the US. Maxeon disputed these claims at the time.

BC technology’s emergence

Aiko is among a number of voices in the solar industry that are backing BC technology as the future of solar. The company published a white paper last summer, along with Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi, exploring the potential of BC as the next evolution of solar PV technology, following on the heels of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), which ascended to the mainstream of the industry last year.

PV technology experts like Radovan Kopecek, founder of ISC Konstanz in Germany, have predicted that BC technology, and bifacial BC in particular, will become the dominant technology in the PV industry. Writing for PV Tech Premium last year, he said that the technology had “transformative potential” in the global solar industry.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
A Green Genuis solar project.

Green Genius commissions 120.8MW solar project in Latvia

February 6, 2026
Lithuanian independent power producer (IPP) Green Genius has commenced operations of its 120.8MW solar project in Jekabpils region, Latvia.
Image: Tindo Solar.

Australia launches formal investigation into solar waste management

February 6, 2026
The Australian government has launched a formal inquiry into the reuse and recycling of solar modules across the country.
Delegates from Sunwafe and Tresca regarding the owner's engineering agreement for the 20GW wafer manufacturing plant

Sunwafe selects Tresca to build its 20GW ingot/wafer manufacturing facility in Spain

February 5, 2026
Sunwafe has selected Spanish engineering firm Tresca Ingenieria for the development of its 20GW ingot/wafer manufacturing facility in Spain.
A Trina Solar manufacturing plant.

IRENA: Vietnam is cheapest country for domestic solar production

February 5, 2026
Vietnam is the cheapest country to produce fully domestic solar modules outside of China, according to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
Trina Solar TOPCon products.

What are the latest issues with TOPCon solar panels?

February 5, 2026
Explainer: Two new studies offer fresh insights into the performance of TOPCon solar modules, including a new degradation mode related to encapsulants.
Image: InterContinental Energy.

26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub secures AU$21 million ARENA boost for Pilbara green hydrogen push

February 5, 2026
The 26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) in Western Australia has secured AU$21 million (US$14.71 million) in funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to advance large-scale hydrogen production capabilities that will support green iron manufacturing in the Pilbara region.
