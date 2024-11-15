Maxeon to launch protests against CBP’s continued detention of modules made in Mexico

The agency has detained three Maxeon products, the Maxeon 3 and Maxeon 6 residential solar panels and the Performance 6 modules designed for use in the commercial sector. The company noted that all three products were manufactured in Mexico, and that the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region does not feature in the supply chain of the residential modules.

While CBP has not suggested that Maxeon’s products are involved with forced labour, it informed the company that it had not provided “sufficient documentation” to demonstrate its compliance with the UFLPA, to which Maxeon has strongly objected.

“We are strong proponents of the UFLPA and have provided CBP with tens of thousands of pages of documentation, including numerous walk throughs for explanation of standard manufacturing and shipping processes,” said CEO Bill Mulligan, who plans to retire at the end of January 2025.

“None of our supply chains involve entities on the UFLPA list, two of our supply chains do not even enter China, and yet the reviewers have declined to make the appropriate determination that UFLPA does not apply.”

This follows Maxeon’s publication of losses of US$7.8 million in the second quarter of this year, when the news of the CBP detention first broke. Mexico continues to be a key manufacturing area for the company, which expanded its Mexicali module manufacturing facility last year.

The news is also notable considering the re-election of Donald Trump to the presidency, whose calls for increased tariffs and a more protectionist foreign policy have raised questions about the future of solar imports to the US.

PV Tech has reached out to CBP for comments on the Maxeon detention.