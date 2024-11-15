Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Maxeon to launch protests against CBP’s continued detention of modules made in Mexico

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Maxeon to launch protests against CBP’s continued detention of modules made in Mexico

News

Australia’s ARENA awards funding to UNSW project exploring CER integration into NEM

News

Whitehaven seeks EPBC approval for 26MW solar-plus-storage site at coal mine in Australia

News

Solar glass import duties would protect against ‘onslaught’ of dumping in India, says lawyer

News

OneEnergy to build 165MW solar portfolio in Wisconsin

News

Tata Power commissions India’s ‘largest’ floating PV plant

News

3GW single-site PV project goes online in China

News

France awards 948MW ground-mounted solar PV in latest auction

News

SMA Solar to slash jobs amid ‘persistently challenging’ residential PV market

News

AU$400 million renewables hub with six solar PV plants proposed for the Northern Territory, Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Maxeon rooftop solar panels.
CBP first detained Maxeon’s modules in September. Image: Maxeon.

Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Maxeon has announced plans to submit “one or more protests” against US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for its continued detainment of a number of its products, produced in Mexico and shipped to the US.

CBP first detained the company’s modules in September, part of routine assessments to ensure that imported solar products comply with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), which was signed into law in 2021 by US president Joe Biden – and came into force on 21 June 2022 – to prevent products thought to be associated with forced labour in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China from reaching the US.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The agency has detained three Maxeon products, the Maxeon 3 and Maxeon 6 residential solar panels and the Performance 6 modules designed for use in the commercial sector. The company noted that all three products were manufactured in Mexico, and that the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region does not feature in the supply chain of the residential modules.

While CBP has not suggested that Maxeon’s products are involved with forced labour, it informed the company that it had not provided “sufficient documentation” to demonstrate its compliance with the UFLPA, to which Maxeon has strongly objected.

“We are strong proponents of the UFLPA and have provided CBP with tens of thousands of pages of documentation, including numerous walk throughs for explanation of standard manufacturing and shipping processes,” said CEO Bill Mulligan, who plans to retire at the end of January 2025.

“None of our supply chains involve entities on the UFLPA list, two of our supply chains do not even enter China, and yet the reviewers have declined to make the appropriate determination that UFLPA does not apply.”

This follows Maxeon’s publication of losses of US$7.8 million in the second quarter of this year, when the news of the CBP detention first broke. Mexico continues to be a key manufacturing area for the company, which expanded its Mexicali module manufacturing facility last year.

The news is also notable considering the re-election of Donald Trump to the presidency, whose calls for increased tariffs and a more protectionist foreign policy have raised questions about the future of solar imports to the US.

PV Tech has reached out to CBP for comments on the Maxeon detention.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
americas, cbp, maxeon, policy, UFLPA, us, us customs and border protection, Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

Read Next

A facility belonging to the Interfloat Group, a subsidy of Borosil Renewables.
Premium

Solar glass import duties would protect against ‘onslaught’ of dumping in India, says lawyer

November 14, 2024
China could challenge Borosil Renewables, the sole manufacturer representing an entire industry, says Hariharan & Hariharan partner.
The Butter Solar project in Wisconsin.

OneEnergy to build 165MW solar portfolio in Wisconsin

November 14, 2024
OneEnergy has signed an asset transfer agreement with three Wisconsin companies that will see the developer build a 165MW solar portfolio.
A 250MW solar PV plant in California: Image: Brian Doll, SOLV Energy.

SOLV Energy remains top EPC contractor as US and Indian companies lead

November 13, 2024
US EPC contractor SOLV Energy has built over 13GW of solar PV capacity and remains the leading EPC contractor as of the third quarter of 2024.
An EDP Renewables project in Italy.

Ember calls for greater policy support, with solar on track to meet 2030 targets

November 12, 2024
Greater policy support will be needed if the world is to meet its 2030 renewable energy targets, according to Ember Climate.
Behind The Scenes Preparations

IRENA urges fresh impetus on renewables in ‘crunch’ COP29 summit

November 11, 2024
Despite record renewables installations in 2023, notably PV, the global energy transition remains “off track” and geographically imbalanced.
Indian-solar-PV-module-exported-from-2022

India has potential to lead solar PV exports to US, says IEEFA/JMK Research

November 11, 2024
Between fiscal years 2022 and 2024, India increased its import of solar modules 23-fold, primarily to the US, according to a new report from IEEFA and JMK Research.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar glass import duties would protect against ‘onslaught’ of dumping in India, says lawyer

News

SMA Solar to slash jobs amid ‘persistently challenging’ residential PV market

News

China’s CHN Energy completes world’s largest open sea floating solar PV project

News

Lithuania to block Chinese inverters with cybersecurity legislation

News

Pacific Blue granted council approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in Queensland, Australia

News

AU$400 million renewables hub with six solar PV plants proposed for the Northern Territory, Australia

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.