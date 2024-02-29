Alantra Solar secures €50 million for 1.8GW solar portfolio

Renewables asset manager Alantra Solar has secured €50 million (US$54.17 million) from Spanish financial group Banca March for a 1.8GW solar portfolio in Spain and Italy.
Alantra Solar said a “significant percentage” of 40 solar PV plants will feature battery energy storage systems (BESS). Solar developer Solarig is developing all the plants, with the last one expected to reach ready-to-build status before the end of 2025.
Banca March and co-investor clients will participate in the portfolio through a European venture capital fund in the form of a public limited company. These companies will invest in the capital of N-Sun Energy, Alantra and Solarig’s joint solar investment vehicle, which will gradually acquire more than 40 solar PV plants, with about 70% of them located across Italy.
All investment platforms of the 40 solar PV plants will invest a total of €1.7 billion, of which €700 million will be equity and the remaining €1 billion debt.
Prior to this, Alantra and Solarig secured €213 million to support the construction of seven solar PV projects with a total 306MWp of generation capacity in Southern Europe. This €213 million financing came from Rabobank, acting as bookrunner and coordinator on behalf of a syndicate of banks comprising ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and Coöperatieve Rabobank.
