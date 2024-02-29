Alantra Solar secures €50 million for 1.8GW solar portfolio

Banca March and co-investor clients will participate in the portfolio through a European venture capital fund in the form of a public limited company. These companies will invest in the capital of N-Sun Energy, Alantra and Solarig’s joint solar investment vehicle, which will gradually acquire more than 40 solar PV plants, with about 70% of them located across Italy.

All investment platforms of the 40 solar PV plants will invest a total of €1.7 billion, of which €700 million will be equity and the remaining €1 billion debt.

Prior to this, Alantra and Solarig secured €213 million to support the construction of seven solar PV projects with a total 306MWp of generation capacity in Southern Europe. This €213 million financing came from Rabobank, acting as bookrunner and coordinator on behalf of a syndicate of banks comprising ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and Coöperatieve Rabobank.