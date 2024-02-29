Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Alantra Solar secures €50 million for 1.8GW solar portfolio

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Grenergy secures €175 million to fund 300MW Spanish PV portfolio

News

Recurrent Energy closes financing on 119MW Mexico PV plant

News

Alantra Solar secures €50 million for 1.8GW solar portfolio

News

Anza launches solar PV module procurement evaluation platform

News

New South Wales launches A$275 million initiative for renewables manufacturing

News

US DOE allocates US$366 million for renewables projects in rural and remote areas

News

EDF Renewables and Southern California Public Power Authority sign PPA for Bonanza solar-plus-storage plant

News

Recycled glass from panels verified suitable new high-grade PV glass ‘for the first time’

Features, Long Reads, News

Optimised agrivoltaics offers a sustainable way forward for solar developers

Features, Guest Blog

Sunova Solar to invest in 9GW solar cell plant in China

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Alantra Solarig investment portfolio
The majority of the projects in Alantra Solar’s portfolio will be in Italy. Image: Alantra

Renewables asset manager Alantra Solar has secured €50 million (US$54.17 million) from Spanish financial group Banca March for a 1.8GW solar portfolio in Spain and Italy.

Alantra Solar said a “significant percentage” of 40 solar PV plants will feature battery energy storage systems (BESS). Solar developer Solarig is developing all the plants, with the last one expected to reach ready-to-build status before the end of 2025.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Banca March and co-investor clients will participate in the portfolio through a European venture capital fund in the form of a public limited company. These companies will invest in the capital of N-Sun Energy, Alantra and Solarig’s joint solar investment vehicle, which will gradually acquire more than 40 solar PV plants, with about 70% of them located across Italy.

All investment platforms of the 40 solar PV plants will invest a total of €1.7 billion, of which €700 million will be equity and the remaining €1 billion debt.

Prior to this, Alantra and Solarig secured €213 million to support the construction of seven solar PV projects with a total 306MWp of generation capacity in Southern Europe. This €213 million financing came from Rabobank, acting as bookrunner and coordinator on behalf of a syndicate of banks comprising ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and Coöperatieve Rabobank.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the 12th annual edition of Large Scale Solar Europe in Lisbon, Portugal, 26-27 March. The event will explore the solar manufacturing future in Europe, panel on several markets including Italy, Ireland and Czechia as well as permitting and planning bottlenecks among others. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

26 March 2024
The Large Scale Solar Summit Europe returns for its 12th year in 2024. Always senior and packed with the industry's leading IPPs and developers, this will be the meeting place for decision-makers in the European solar industry.

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
europe solar, italy, LSSEU, pv power plants, solar pv, spain

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SunPower announces departure of CEO Peter Faricy

News

Sunova Solar to invest in 9GW solar cell plant in China

News

German energy companies offer to take on Meyer Burger’s solar module production

News

BNEF: Global solar additions could reach 655GWdc in 2024

News

Iberdrola to build 245MW PV plant in Sicily, Italy’s “largest”

News

Engie bags US$1 billion for 1GW US solar PV portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024