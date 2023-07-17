Alight opens office in Madrid, aims to operate 5GW by 2030

Alight aims to build 5GW of projects across Europe by 2030. Image: Alight

Swedish solar company Alight has opened an office in Madrid, hoping to tap into the city’s mature talent pool to support its growth and development in Europe.

The new office in the capital of Spain will be the company’s second office in Europe which will complement the operations of its headquarters in Stockholm.

According to the company, Alight is exploring and developing projects in many European markets, including Spain, the UK, Italy and Poland. With 100MW of projects under management or construction, Alight aims to have an installed capacity of at least 5GW backed with solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) by 2030 in Europe.

“We will need to recruit and retain the top talent in the industry to achieve our ambitious goals, and establishing a hub in Spain, one of Europe’s solar leaders, will support our recruitment and bolster our European expansion,” said Harald Överholm, CEO of Alight.

Prior to the opening of the new office, Alight announced plans to build a 64MW solar farm in Hallstavik, Sweden recently, which will be the solar facility with the largest capacity in the country upon its completion. Swedish retailer Axfood has signed a 12-year PPA to buy power from the project.

Last November, Alight received a US$150 million investment from DIF Capital Partners to accelerate the deployment of its near-term solar pipeline. The agreement saw the investor take a majority stake in Alight, coupled as it is with a secondary buyout of some existing shareholders.