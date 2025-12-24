Subscribe To Premium
Alphabet to acquire Intersect for US$4.75 billion

By Shreeyashi Ojha
December 24, 2025
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Image: Intersect Power.

Google parent company Alphabet has announced a definitive agreement to acquire data centre and energy infrastructure solutions provider Intersect for US$4.75 billion in cash. 

The company said the acquisition will accelerate the rollout of data centre and generation capacity while supporting faster energy development and innovation. Tech giant Google already owns a minority stake in the company. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026. 

“Intersect will help us expand capacity, operate more nimbly in building new power generation in lockstep with new data center load, and reimagine energy solutions to drive US innovation and leadership. We look forward to welcoming Sheldon and the Intersect team,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.  

Intersect will continue to operate as a standalone business under the Intersect brand, led by CEO Sheldon Kimber, and will work closely with Google’s technical infrastructure team on existing and new joint projects, including a co-located data centre and power site under construction in Haskell County, Texas. 

Intersect’s operating assets in Texas and its operating and in-development assets in California are excluded from the transaction and will remain under independent ownership, backed by existing investors TPG Rise Climate, Climate Adaptive Infrastructure and Greenbelt Capital Partners. 

In October 2025, Google said it would source power for its planned data centre in West Memphis, Arkansas, from a new 600MW solar-plus-storage project to be developed by utility Entergy Arkansas. The project, which includes a 350MW battery energy storage system in Jefferson County, will meet the facility’s energy needs alongside Entergy’s existing generation assets in the state. 

The tech giant also announced in May that it would purchase renewable energy certificates (RECs) from a 600MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in South Carolina being developed by New York-based renewables firm energyRe. EnergyRe’s website shows it is developing eight utility-scale solar projects in the state, each ranging from 60MW to 75MW. 

acquisition, Alphabet, data centre, google, intersect, us

