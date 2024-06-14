Subscribe To Premium
Ameren Missouri acquires 150MW PV plant in Illinois

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Ameren Missouri acquires 150MW PV plant in Illinois

Ameren Missouri plans to add 2.8GW of solar capacity by 2030. Credit: Ameren Missouri

US renewable energy project developer Ameren Missouri has acquired a 150MW solar PV project in the state of Illinois.

The company was granted approvals for the acquisition by the Missouri Public Service Commission (MPSC) this week.

The Cass County Renewable Energy Center, in Cass County, is currently under construction. It was previously owned by Savion, a renewable energy development subsidiary of global oil major Shell.

Ameren Missouri said that the Cass County project would be used to double the size of its Renewable Solutions Program. This is a subscription-based programme that allows businesses to make use of renewable energy. The programme will also be supported by the 150MW Boomtown solar PV project in White County, Illinois.

Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri said: “Demand remains very strong for programs that bring businesses ready-made solutions to help them reach their sustainability goals. Working collaboratively with participating organisations, we’re able to innovate, support continued investment in the region, and help all our Missouri customers.”

This acquisition follows the March approval by the MPSC of Ameren Missouri’s plan for 400MW of solar PV capacity in the state.

Last week, the US project development subsidiary of German utility RWE began construction on another 150MW PV project in Illinois; the Casey Fork project in Jefferson County is under power purchase agreement (PPA) contracts with three Illinois state utilities.  

ameren missouri, illinois, pv power plants, us

