American Hyperion Solar signs 1.65GW module contract for US market

Hyperion Solar’s module workshop. Image: Hyperion Solar.

American Hyperion Solar, a subsidiary of Runergy, has announced that it has signed a long-term supply contract for 1.65GW of modules with a leading US utility developer, marking a significant milestone for the brand in the US market.

The California-headquartered company has already established production facilities in Thailand’s Rayong and Pathum Thani provinces, with a combined 6GW of high-efficiency cell capacity and 2GW of module capacity and plans to add 7GW each of n-type TOPCon cell and module capacity during 2023. Hyperion is also set to launch a 600W+ n-type TOPCon module in the US market in Q4 2023.

To meet US bankability requirements, the company has undergone a strict factory audit conducted by Munich Re. The resulting approval now provides long-term, back-to-back product warranty insurance for its utility customers, significantly protecting their long-term financial interests, particularly in the case of those operating large-scale, ground-mounted projects.

The newly signed 1.65GW contract will involve the supply of the company’s high-power H1 Series PERC modules, combining attractive aesthetics, low degradation and superior low light performance to deliver lower levelised cost of energy and higher returns on investment for customers, firmly establishing Hyperion as a reliable and trustworthy brand US customers can trust.

For more information on American Hyperion Solar’s modules, visit the company’s website here.