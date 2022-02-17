Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 150MW of solar with option for BESS

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 150MW of solar with option for BESS

News

The ins and outs of utility-scale solar financing in Brazil

News

AT&T signs virtual power purchase agreements for 155MW of US solar

News

SunPower’s Q4 earnings plummet due to cracked connectors charge

News

7.4GW green hydrogen facility launches in Spain, first part of 67GW project that aims to bring cost down to fossil-fuel levels

News

Gender diversity initiatives in the solar sector: certification and recognition

Featured Articles

SolarEdge ramping up manufacturing in Mexico to reduce shipping costs, tariff impacts

News

JA Solar confirms new US$552m investment in fresh round of capacity expansions

News

Canada wins USMCA trade dispute with the US, aims to ensure ‘full benefit’ for its solar industry

News

LONGi launches new Hi-MO 5 solar module for residential, C&I systems

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The PV projects must have a capacity of at least 50MW. Image: National Grid Renewables.

US utility Appalachian Power has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for up to 150MW of solar in West Virginia with an option to include battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The American Electric Power subsidiary said the plants must have a capacity of at least 50MW, be operational by no later than December 2025 and be interconnected to regional transmission organisation PJM.

The utility is looking to acquire the solar projects through one or more purchase and sale agreements from developers, with proposals required to be submitted by the end of March 2022.

Appalachian Power has issued the RFP as part of the provisions of a West Virginia bill that was passed in 2020 to further the development of renewables plants in the state.

As defined by that legislation, preference will be given to RFP submissions located on sites such as property previously used in electric generation, former industrial or mining sites and closed landfills.

The new RFP is Appalachian Power’s second following the West Virginia legislation, according to Chris Beam, the company’s chief operating officer. “Our first request resulted in a signed contract for a 50MW solar project in Berkeley County, and we are ready and eager to build on that success,” he said.  

Appalachian Power unveiled plans last month to acquire or contract for 294MW of solar PV over the next three years as it transitions towards net zero by 2050. The company expects to add around 3.3GW of solar and 2.6GW of energy storage by 2040.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
american electric power, appalachian power, energy storage, EnergyStorageUSA, pjm, request for proposals, us solar, west virginia

Read Next

AT&T signs virtual power purchase agreements for 155MW of US solar

February 17, 2022
US telecoms and entertainment giant AT&T has inked two new virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) with energy trader Vitol for 155MW of solar.

SunPower’s Q4 earnings plummet due to cracked connectors charge

February 17, 2022
US solar installer SunPower’s backlog has reached its highest ever level, but the firm said its Q4 earnings were hit by a supplier quality charge as well as installation delays because of COVID and poor weather.

Interconnection reform should be a top priority for FERC, clean energy associations say

February 15, 2022
The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) should make interconnection reform a top priority to reduce the backlog of projects waiting to connect to the country’s grid, a coalition of three clean energy trade associations has said.

PJM advances efforts to clear renewables backlog with interconnection reform process

February 14, 2022
US power grid operator PJM Interconnection is progressing with efforts to transition to a new interconnection process as it looks to clear a backlog of projects including more than 136GW of solar capacity.

Duke Energy to exit coal by 2035, plans US$63bn capex investment over five years

February 11, 2022
US utility Duke Energy has committed to exiting coal by 2035 in what it said was “the largest planned coal fleet retirement in the industry” as it also released its financial results for Q4 2021 that outline a US$63 billion five-year capex plan.

Australia’s Fortescue plans renewables hub featuring 3.3GW of solar

February 11, 2022
Australian metals company Fortescue has unveiled plans for a vast renewables hub including up to 3,333MW of solar to power its mining operations in Western Australia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

SolarEdge ramping up manufacturing in Mexico to reduce shipping costs, tariff impacts

News

JA Solar confirms new US$552m investment in fresh round of capacity expansions

News

Germany to accelerate solar PV deployment on agricultural land

News

kWh Analytics raises US$20m for business expansion, launches new insurance product

News

Indian solar companies call on MNRE to grandfather BCD amid concern over 10GW of projects

News

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV Tech Premium—Celebrate our first anniversary

The indispensable guide for solar industry professionals
Enjoy 50% off

Valid until 24 Feb 2022. New subscribers only.