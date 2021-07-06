Applus+ acquires solar consulting and engineering firm Enertis

Enertis mainly operates in Spain, the US and Latin America. Image: Enertis.

Certification company Applus+ has completed its acquisition of Enertis, a Spain-based engineering, consulting and inspection services provider focused on the solar PV sector.

Founded in 2007, Enertis has worked on solar and energy storage projects with a total installed power base of 135GW, and mainly operates in Spain, the US and Latin America.

With revenues of around €20 million (US$23.69 million), the company provides technical due diligence, quality control and advisory services throughout the value chain, from module manufacturing to the design, construction and operation of solar and storage plants.

Recent months have seen the firm extend a collaboration with Grenergy Renovables for the quality control of its PV modules and secure an engineering contract from asset manager Matrix Renewables for solar projects in Chile and Colombia with a total capacity of 260MWp.

Javier López-Serrano, executive vice president of the energy and industry division of Applus+’, said the Enertis acquisition “is an exciting development, adding significant new capabilities to our global offering in the renewables sector, where we expect to continue growing meaningfully over the next few years”.

Spain-headquartered Applus+ provides testing, inspection and certification services for PV plants as well as wind, battery storage, concentrated solar and green hydrogen projects.

The deal comes a week after VDE acquired a majority stake in certification and testing company Renewable Energy Test Center, expanding its footprint in renewables, especially in the US market.